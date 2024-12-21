Panthers must dream big as Jets braced for potential Garrett Wilson trade request

If the Carolina Panthers plan to move forward with quarterback Bryce Young as their starting option in 2025, his supporting cast in the passing game needs to be upgraded as a matter of urgency. General manager Dan Morgan must leave no stone unturned heading into a crucial Year 3 for the signal-caller.

Carolina's current options are serviceable but nothing more. Xavier Legette's rookie campaign was underwhelming. Adam Thielen remains productive. However, he's not getting any younger. Jalen Coker's been a nice surprise, emerging from undrafted free agent irrelevancy into a core part of the team's future.

The cupboard is bare aside from that, although rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has shown promise. Morgan must be aggressive in pursuit of finding the right reinforcements. Carolina isn't the most attractive destination for free agents, so perhaps examining potential trade options is something to consider.

It's something Morgan did last offseason by acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers. That didn't work out, which wasn't Carolina's fault looking at how the wideout's 2024 has gone. But they should be commended for trying.

Carolina Panthers should monitor developments with Garrett Wilson closely

Garrett Wilson is a name to watch in the coming weeks.

Rumors are flying about the player's unhappiness with the New York Jets. Rich Cimini from ESPN revealed that his representatives believe he could ask for a trade during the offseason. Something that should put the Panthers — and most of the league, for that matter — on high alert.

"I talk to people in Garrett Wilson's circle. They think - now I want to emphasize this is speculation on their part - they think he will ask for a trade after the season. Again, speculative, by people who know him. We don't know that to be a fact." Rich Cimini

Wilson was non-commital when approached about the topic. The Jets also hold all the cards considering he's got a fourth-year, a fifth-year option, and potentially the franchise tag to get through if they waited it out.

"I love the Jets. At the end of the day, they were the ones that believed in me. I can't be worrying about all that. Just going to finish these three games the right way."



Garrett Wilson was asked if he would like to stay with the Jets long-term: pic.twitter.com/gEbJKyoamZ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 19, 2024

The former first-round pick out of Ohio State has cut a frustrated figure this season. Big things were expected of the Jets but they crumbled once again. Revelations about Woody Johnson's handling of team affairs only heightened the dysfunction. One could forgive Wilson for having second thoughts about whether this is the right place for him long-term.

This might be something and nothing, but if Wilson does hand in a trade request, the Panthers should be on the phone immediately. They won't be alone, which is only going to drive the price up further if the Jets become receptive to offers at some stage.

Wilson is a proven commodity. The draft is always a crapshoot regardless of where wide receivers are picked. One only has to look at Legette's stuttering start to see that.

Carolina also has some glaring deficiencies on defense that must be addressed. This would take some creativity if the Panthers handed over substantial draft compensation for one of the league's best young pass-catchers.

Nothing can or should be ruled out at this juncture. The Panthers have a lot of hard work ahead this offseason and must consider every option in pursuit of strengthening the ranks. Going after Wilson is shooting for the stars, but Morgan has to try depending on what happens with his current employers.

Watch this space…

