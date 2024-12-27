Hall of Famer believes Bryce Young is just starting to scratch the surface

Bryce Young's renaissance since getting his starting job back isn't going unnoticed by those around the league. One Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback believes the former Alabama star is just scratching the surface of what he could be capable of.

Young's improved production and the fact he's playing with a smile on his face represent a refreshing change of pace. Keeping this up is the next challenge, but all signs point to the Carolina Panthers giving the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft another shot when the 2025 season arrives.

There is work ahead for Young this offseason, but hope has been restored. That was in short supply before and immediately after his Week 3 benching, which is a testament to his mindset and resolve to fight back from the brink.

Steve Young believes there is untapped potential in Bryce Young

Add Steve Young to those who've been impressed by his turnaround. The three-time Super Bowl champion doesn't think Young — or anyone else, for that matter — knows what the Heisman Trophy winner's ceiling is yet. But his survival instincts represent a solid foundation to find out for sure in the coming years.

"For Bryce [Young], it’s getting to a place where you can actually show who you are. There’s some guys that hit the pro game who have really thrived in college who look prototype. Bryce looks throw prototype. Probably not (as) big (and) as strong as the prototypes but runs around, makes big plays and been in the big games. Bryce doesn’t know his ceiling. We don’t know his ceiling, and there’s filters he’s got to go through even if he got all of that help. What you’re seeing today in the last few weeks is ‘Hey, look, I can survive here,’ and if you can survive, then you can thrive." Steve Young

Young wasn't the first name called in the 2023 draft by accident. His flawless poise, accuracy, and ability to inspire others around him were among the most positive traits he brought to the table. It took much longer than anticipated, but fans are starting to see the fruits of his labor.

Perhaps more importantly, Young's teammates believe again. They know he's someone to follow into battle under any circumstances. They're going to get nothing but purpose, professionalism, and motivation. It's not always going to go Carolina's way, but Dave Canales' squad is nobody's walkover these days.

The Mater Dei High School product deserves endless praise for the way he's gone about his business in recent weeks. Young's gone from one of the worst draft picks in modern history to someone capable of carving out a productive career for himself. Again, that doesn't come by accident.

It comes through hard work, self-reflection, and perseverance. Things looked bleak for Young when Canales took him out of the firing line. The inevitable criticism and victory laps followed. As it turned out, they were extremely premature.

If the same trend continues, Young being cast aside could be the best thing that's ever happened to him.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis