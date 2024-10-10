5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton in Week 6 vs. Falcons
By Dean Jones
Things aren't looking great for the Carolina Panthers with just five weeks of the 2024 season in the rearview mirror. Injuries and a distinct lack of quality across the roster have made things difficult for head coach Dave Canales. Andy Dalton is also regressing after a promising start, so what the future holds for this perennial bottom-feeder is anyone's guess.
The Panthers are down, but they're not out just yet. Looking at their games over the next month with any encouragement is hard. We'll find out how much resolve remains in the locker room this weekend when the Atlanta Falcons visit Bank of America Stadium.
Dalton is again getting the start, which will be the case for the foreseeable future after Canales prioritized his well-being over second-year-pro Bryce Young behind a banged-up offensive line late on versus the Chicago Bears. His limitations are obvious despite the increased stability, but the Panthers are relying on him to be impactful and somehow keep this offense treading water in the face of significant turbulence.
All fans can do is hope. With that being said, here are five bold predictions for Dalton in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.
Bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton vs. the Falcons
Andy Dalton leads Carolina Panthers to first-drive touchdown
Morale is in short supply among the fanbase after another woeful start to the campaign. The Carolina Panthers are 1-4 and staring down another losing season under David Tepper's ownership. Keeping the fans who decide to attend this one engaged immediately would be beneficial for all involved.
Setting the tone early is critical. Andy Dalton needs to get a tune out of this offense right out of the gate. The Atlanta Falcons have a solid if not spectacular defense, but it's nothing to get overly concerned about despite Carolina's offensive line being without two key figures for the clash.
The Panthers have nothing to lose. They have to take risks and be aggressive. Nobody is expecting them to win, so giving the Falcons some offensive plays they aren't quite ready for can only help matters. Dalton needs to re-focus and brush off his subpar effort in Week 5 in pursuit of starting the game on the front foot.
If Dalton can lead the Panthers on an opening drive touchdown to begin proceedings, it's a solid platform from which to build. It'll also provide enthusiasm and hope to the fanbase - two things that haven't been evident consistently enough over recent years.