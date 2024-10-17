5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton in Week 7 at Commanders
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton gains 300+ passing yards
The Carolina Panthers need to see the Andy Dalton that took the Las Vegas Raiders by surprise in Week 3 en route to a mercurial performance that resulted in the team's only win of 2024 so far. Nothing else will do given how methodically exceptional the Washington Commanders are at moving the chains.
Dalton has it in him, even though teams have a good indicator of how he runs proceedings under center by this point. The Panthers are not the ones under pressure. Washington is the team with raised expectations and home-field advantage. That's something the signal-caller can work in his favor if they put the Commanders' defensive backs under pressure early.
Nobody is expecting the Panthers to triumph or for Dalton to get one over against yet another rookie phenom in Week 7. He'll be relishing the challenge of testing his skills against the next generation for the second time in three weeks. Whether he can achieve a different outcome is another matter.
Gaining 300 passing yards or more would be a good place to start, especially if the Panthers end up chasing another game on the road.
Andy Dalton gets three rookies over 70 receiving yards
If there was one glimmer of hope amid all the constant doom and gloom associated with the Carolina Panthers so far this season, it's the encouraging progress from some of their rookie class on offense. That's something quarterback Andy Dalton must put to good use in Week 7.
First-round wide receiver Xavier Legette continues to flash promise with Dalton under center. There is an enhanced trust with rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. Undrafted free agent Jalen Coker also looks like someone who can make an impact with a little extra refinement.
These are decent building blocks. It's early days, but this would be a good game to get them heavily involved and see if their momentum takes off into a different stratosphere versus a potential playoff challenger. What harm could it do at this point?
This is the boldest prediction of all, to be honest. But if Dalton can somehow get Legette, Sanders, and Coker through the 70-receiving yard milestone, that's a huge positive regardless of the eventual result.