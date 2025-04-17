5 boom or bust 2025 NFL Draft prospects the Carolina Panthers must avoid

One cannot overstate how important the 2025 NFL Draft is for the Carolina Panthers. They have to find instant difference-makers with their nine picks as things stand. Anything less could jeopardize general manager Dan Morgan's chances of progressing his exciting project next season.

Morgan wants to move back from No. 8 if the right opportunity presents itself. Whether that arrives remains to be seen, but plans are being formed for every scenario. Calls are being made, although the front-office leader acknowledged it's a little too soon to fully determine whether concrete interest arrives.

Morgan is a willing partner. It's getting one team to take the bait that'll be the tricky part with very few genuinely elite prospects in this draft class.

One thing is for sure. The Panthers cannot continue gambling on prospects that have question marks. Whether it's off-the-field issues, no real college production compared to their athletic intangibles, or something else, betting on risky players looking to take their chances in the pros hasn't brought Carolina much success in recent years. That has to change as a matter of urgency.

With this in mind, here are five boom or bust prospects the Panthers must avoid when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.

Boom or bust 2025 NFL Draft prospects the Carolina Panthers must avoid

Carolina Panthers must avoid Walter Nolen

Defensive Line | Ole Miss Rebels

The Carolina Panthers worked hard to fortify their defensive trenches in free agency. Dan Morgan spared no expense in free agency to sign Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III after missing out on Milton Williams. With Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown making his long-awaited return from injury, things could be looking up at last.

Most analysts expect the Panthers to add another capable performer to Ejiro Evero's 3-4 front at some stage in the draft. Walter Nolen was being touted as a top-10 pick earlier in the selection process. That's not the case anymore, with questions about his commitment and work ethic seeing his draft stock drop among analysts.

Nolen flashed excellence throughout his college stint at Ole Miss. There are times when he looks like a dominant performer. He goes missing for big chunks of games on occasion, so enhancing consistency is the only way he's going to make a success of his pro career.

It'll be interesting to see where Nolen goes on draft night. Anywhere in the teens to some time in the second round has been projected. Either way, the Panthers should turn their attention elsewhere.