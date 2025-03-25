5 Carolina Panthers firmly on the hot seat after frantic 2025 free agency

A busy offseason for the Carolina Panthers was expected from their long-suffering fanbase. The perennial struggler made some encouraging strides over the second half of 2024, but general manager Dan Morgan had some tough decisions to make to ensure this becomes the start of a promising trend.

Morgan declared his intent to be aggressive in free agency, especially when it came to revamping the team's woeful defense. The front-office leader came through on his promise, striking quickly once the legal tampering period opened to land most of his desired targets.

The Panthers missed out on Milton Williams after the defensive lineman got a better offer from the New England Patriots. Aside from that, everything went according to plan for Morgan. Now, it's up to the players to justify their financial commitments.

Creating competition was key. Too many Panthers players went through the motions last season. Dave Canales changed the culture, but for this project to kick on under the new regime next time around, improving the personnel and raising urgency across the board was paramount.

Of course, these exciting additions won't be good news for everybody, With this in mind, here are five Panthers firmly on the hot seat after 2025 free agency.

Carolina Panthers on the hot seat after 2025 free agency

D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB

The Carolina Panthers have a good sample size of what edge rusher D.J. Johnson is or could be in the future. Not much of that is positive.

Johnson was seen as a massive reach when the Panthers traded up for the aging development project at No. 80 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's flashed brief glimpses of promise against the run but nothing else. Carolina couldn't wait around on the off chance he remarkably put everything together.

The Panthers signed Patrick Jones II in free agency after a productive spell with the Minnesota Vikings. He's got connections to the area and is coming off a seven-sack campaign under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. It'll be fascinating to see where he fits, but having a familiar face around in ex-teammate D.J. Wonnum should smooth his transition.

That pushed Johnson further down the pecking order. He's the No. 4 option at best right now. This is going to change, and not for the better where the Oregon product is concerned, once the Panthers get through the 2025 NFL Draft.

Most analysts expect the Panthers to add another promising edge rusher with one of their opening two picks. This would take Johnson into roster-cut territory unless a rousing effort comes from the pass-rusher over the summer.

High stakes, indeed.