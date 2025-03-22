Milton Williams gets brutally honest about Panthers' contract talks turning sour

Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis were extremely active over free agency. The Carolina Panthers needed to get aggressive in pursuit of finding defensive reinforcements following a historically bad campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit. And they had one top target in mind.

Milton Williams was looking to cash in on his sensational campaign with the newly crowned Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The formidable defensive lineman came of age alongside Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. He was nothing short of sensational during the postseason, rounding this off with a superb showing to completely dominate the Kansas City Chiefs on the grandest stage of all.

The Panthers saw Williams as someone who could instantly help Carolina's trenches and provide Derrick Brown with a long-term partner at the 3-4 defensive end spot. It looked for a short time as if Morgan's offer would be enough, but things can change quickly during the legal tampering window.

Someone, probably his agent, leaked to Adam Schefter of ESPN that Williams was close to finalizing a deal with the Panthers. The New England Patriots got wind of the development and struck quickly with a four-year, $104 million contract that comes with a $24 million signing bonus and $63 million guaranteed. That tipped the scales in their favor quickly.

After all, money talks the loudest.

Milton Williams doesn't believe he was the Carolina Panthers' priority

The Panthers were left seeking alternatives, signing Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III instead. Based on Williams' comments on the NFL Network's Insiders show, Morgan and Tilis refused to compete with the Patriots financially when they threw their hat into the ring.

"There was a lot going on, and it happened really fast. They talked about Carolina then and I was like, 'alright, it sounds like the best offer we are going to get, so, we were going to go there.' Then, a split second later, New England hopped on and was like, 'Nah, this is what we got for you.' Carolina felt like they went too high on their number, so, they stayed at where they were at. New England came in, and it was [over] after that. They wanted me the most and made me a priority. So, I made them a priority." Milton Williams via NFL.com

Although disappointing, it's not surprising. Morgan is running the football operation with more professionalism with a long-term strategy in place. If he thought the money Williams got from the Patriots jeopardized his chances of molding a well-rounded defensive roster, the front-office leader was right to go in a different direction.

Most believe the Panthers overpaid for Wharton, who was the second option behind Williams. Time will tell on that, but Morgan's pivot is another sign of the collaborative purpose within the football operation that always puts the team first.

Carolina's defense looks stronger after the focal point of free agency. The Panthers will also fortify Evero's unit during the 2025 NFL Draft with nine selections at their disposal. Expect another edge rusher, a versatile second-level threat, a cornerback, and more safeties to come on board. However, ignoring the weapons around third-year quarterback Bryce Young would be malpractice.

Williams was the marquee target that didn't come to fruition. He was going to accept the biggest offer available and his representatives did whatever they could to enhance their leverage.

That came at Carolina's expense, but it's all part of the business.

