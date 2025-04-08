5 Panthers offseason additions who can outperform their pay grade in 2025

Bobby Brown III - Carolina Panthers DL

2025 salary-cap hit: $3.13 million

The Carolina Panthers' problems defensively started up front and had a ripple effect on everything else. They were found wanting in terms of starting quality or sufficient depth. When Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1, things unraveled quickly.

If the Panthers wanted to make any serious strides defensively, Dan Morgan had to find a genuine nose tackle. Shy Tuttle played there for the last two campaigns and failed miserably. It was obvious to everyone he wasn't suited to the position despite trying hard, but Ejiro Evero remained stubborn in his belief.

The Panthers paid a heavy price as a result. Morgan stepped in this offseason, signing Bobby Brown III from the Los Angeles Rams to become the team's new anchor on Evero's 3-4 front.

This is a game-changer. Brown knows Evero's schematic demands well after working with him on the Rams. He won't fill up the stat sheet, but the player's ability to hold his ground, absorb blocks, and handle double teams effectively will be a massive addition to the ranks.

Morgan finally got serious. Adding a nose tackle represents that in no uncertain terms. It wouldn't be surprising to see Brown emerge as the team's most important offseason acquisition when it's all said and done.

Patrick Jones II - Carolina Panthers OLB

2025 salary-cap hit: $4.88 million

The Panthers needed another capable edge rusher this offseason. Things improved slightly when D.J. Wonnum came back from injury to go alongside Jadeveon Clowney, but it was nowhere near enough to stand pat with the options available.

Most anticipate the Panthers to use their early picks on defensive additions. The No. 8 overall selection could be a prime spot to find a blue-chip pass-rusher, but finding someone with proven credentials was essential when the legal tampering window opened.

Dan Morgan accomplished this with minimal fuss, signing Patrick Jones II to a two-year deal after his career year with the Minnesota Vikings. The former third-round pick has roots in the area and is eager to make a difference. He's also ascending after taking his game to new heights under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Jones flashed promise as a pass-rusher last season en route to seven sacks and 24 total pressures. However, his impressive capabilities against the run were probably a big reason why the Panthers made him a coveted target when free agency began.

Carolina's run defense was a complete embarrassment in 2024. Jones sets a clean edge with enough power to shed blocks in pursuit of the ball carrier. That makes him a worthy addition — one that should help greatly in this key discipline.

