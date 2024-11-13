5 Carolina Panthers players failing to meet expectations at the 2024 bye week
By Dean Jones
It's not been an easy campaign for the Carolina Panthers. They managed to put together a two-game winning streak before the bye week, but it's hard to look at their efforts before that with anything other than disappointment.
Dave Canales got a rude awakening about life as an NFL head coach. He dealt with significant injury problems. His play-calling came in for criticism. The typically enthusiastic figure that became a breath of fresh air over the offseason vanished quickly.
Canales remained steadfast in his beliefs. He stayed true to his methods and hoped they'd start to bear fruit. It's only slight - and it was just the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants - but there is a glimmer of light at the end of Carolina's very dark tunnel.
Some players - especially their young core - have far exceeded the levels anticipated in 2024. Far too many have failed to meet their targets. Other factors are in play, but performances overall haven't been good enough despite the encouraging signs over the last fortnight.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who've failed to meet expectations at the team's 2024 bye week.
Carolina Panthers players failing to meet expecations at the bye
Xavier Woods - Carolina Panthers S
Xavier Woods' first two seasons with the Carolina Panthers were highly encouraging. The veteran safety came into the organization after a productive career with the Minnesota Vikings when all hope seemed lost. There weren't many shining lights from a dismal 2023 campaign, but the former sixth-round selection became a rare bright spot.
Things haven't gone as well for Woods this time around. He's been a yard off in coverage support and is failing to wrap up tacklers effectively in open space. There's also the small matter of some frustrating penalties in key moments that cannot be ignored.
Woods is held to a higher standard than most considering the outstanding start he made to life in Carolina. The number remains decent - especially the two interceptions and 69 tackles. But his coverage capabilities have regressed. That's been a big problem with Jordan Fuller missing time earlier in the campaign.
Fuller is now back, which will help Woods. This has the potential to be a good backend pairing, something the Panthers are hoping for over their remaining regular-season engagements.