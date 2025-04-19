5 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering the 2025 NFL Draft

Dan Morgan is locked and loaded with the 2025 NFL Draft on the immediate horizon. And make no mistake, nothing is off the table.

The Carolina Panthers have nine selections to find Day 1 contributors and diamonds in the rough who can develop into something more over time. Morgan highlighted his desire to find a willing trade partner for the No. 8 pick. However, that might be difficult considering how those around the league perceive this class, particularly the quarterbacks.

Morgan has a good idea of how things could shake out. The Panthers have plans for every eventuality and will react with conviction to what's going on in front of them. Carolina's trade-down hopes probably rest on whether Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is available, but nobody will know for sure until the big night.

The Panthers have a chance to attain their first winning record under David Tepper's ownership next season. Their raised competitiveness over the second half of 2024, coupled with the additions made to the defense this offseason, dictates real hope at long last. This will only increase if Morgan can navigate the draft successfully.

Some will be watching events unfold a little closer than others. With this in mind, here are five Panthers players on the hot seat entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering the 2025 NFL Draft

Matthew Wright - Carolina Panthers PK

The Carolina Panthers haven't done much at the kicking position this offseason. Eddy Pineiro's inconsistent campaign saw him depart the franchise, and he remains on the proverbial free-agent scrap heap. Not exactly what the player envisaged after holding out over early workouts in pursuit of an extension ahead of time last year.

Matthew Wright was signed to a one-year deal. The journeyman kicker will look to make the position his own after playing one game for the Panthers in 2023. He'll get a chance, but the Panthers would be wise to identify a potential long-term solution to this ongoing complication.

Dan Morgan has enough picks to justify taking a kicker with one of his later-round selections. It would be surprising if the Panthers didn't identify undrafted free agency if they allocated their assets to other position groups. Regardless of which way they go, Wright shouldn't expect an unchallenged run to the starting job in 2025.

Another veteran couldn't be completely dismissed either. But looking at Morgan's current roster ethos, a college prospect with significant promise could be the best route forward.