5 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 12 vs. Chiefs
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales is finally starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel. Two wins before the bye week represented a much-needed confidence boost for the Carolina Panthers. Having an extended rest period should also help, but this weekend's challenge couldn't be more stiff.
The Panthers welcome Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs to Bank of America Stadium in Week 12. They are the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. They are also looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the campaign last time out versus the Buffalo Bills.
Carolina is a heavy underdog. That's to be expected, but Canales' squad is healthier than they've been in some time and fancy their chances of keeping this competitive at the very least.
Whether the Panthers can accomplish this remains to be seen. However, it cannot be dismissed entirely looking at their improved performance levels in recent weeks.
There is no room for passengers. Everyone needs to perform and execute their assignments. The pressure is on for some more than others looking at the specific matchups heading into the clash.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players firmly on the hot seat entering Week 12 versus the Chiefs.
Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 12 vs. Chiefs
Carolina Panthers interior OL
We'll group the entire interior offensive line. Sometimes being on the hot seat doesn't mean a position is in jeopardy. It can also be that the spotlight is burning brighter on some for a big performance. That's exactly the case with this trio in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Carolina Panthers' big investments in the protection have paid off so far. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis have been a revelation as the team's starting guard tandem. Cade Mays' impressive performances over the last two games see him preferred to Brady Christensen as the starting center.
If the Panthers want to stand any chance of beating the Chiefs, they need to restrict Chris Jones' influence. The defensive lineman might only have three sacks on the season, but that doesn't tell the full story.
Jones' pass-rushing grade of 90.8 from Pro Football Focus ranks No. 1 among 2024 qualifying interior forces. He's got 46 pressures despite being double and even triple-teamed on almost every down. Not having a specific game plan to counteract his threat is going to cause untold issues.
Hunt, Lewis, and Mays need to be a cohesive unit from the first whistle. That's the best chance they have of preventing Jones from becoming influential.