5 Carolina Panthers who will (probably) be gone in 2025 at the bye week
By Dean Jones
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers were anticipating Tommy Tremble to leap forward this season. He flashed promise under previous regimes without ever doing enough to firmly establish himself. Head coach Dave Canales' development techniques and intent to get tight ends involved more within his offensive strategy left reasons for encouragement.
Things looked promising for Tremble during the summer. Canales lauded his tireless work ethic and emerging leadership. This only raised hopes of a genuine breakout campaign in a contract year. It hasn't gone according to plan since.
Injuries and a concussion have restricted Tremble to five games so far. He's accumulated just nine receptions from 12 targets for 72 receiving yards. Rookie fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders has already unseated him as the primary pass-catching tight end. That's a body blow to his chances of getting another extension next spring.
Much will depend on what happens after the bye and the money involved. It might also be worth Tremble stepping into a primary blocking role with Ian Thomas' future under a cloud. That could be the best route to earning another shot in Carolina next season.
Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers QB
Dave Canales is reportedly still enamored with the prospect of giving quarterback Andy Dalton another chance to start at some stage during the 2024 campaign. That would be a mistake.
The Panthers have seen improvements from Bryce Young over the last three games. He's growing in confidence and is winning people around once again. The former No. 1 pick is also coming off a two-game winning streak and is protecting the football more effectively.
That might change when the schedule gets tougher after the bye. Canales might be more comfortable with an experienced presence to guide him through his first head coaching season. But at 37 years old, Dalton offers no long-term upside whatsoever.
Even if Canales and others in positions of power decide Young isn't the answer, a fresh start is needed. That means examining the draft, free agents, or potential trade targets. Not going back to Dalton when everyone knows what he is.
More importantly than anything else, Dalton's performances weren't good enough aside from his Week 3 output at the Las Vegas Raiders. It couldn't be completely dismissed, but it would be a big shock if he got another deal.