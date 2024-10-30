5 Carolina Panthers who could be traded next after Diontae Johnson exit
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers trading wide receiver Diontae Johnson seemed like a foregone conclusion after he was inactive against the Denver Broncos in Week 8. General manager Dan Morgan was criticized for receiving almost nothing in return and paying for the privilege, but he felt ridding the franchise of this problem was worth taking on most of the player's remaining salary.
Johnson is another player who left the Panthers when there was still more meat on the bone. The Pro Bowl pass-catcher will now look the help get the Baltimore Ravens over the hump. That's not a bad spot to end up in after being shipped to the NFL's bottom feeder earlier this year.
Attention immediately turned to which players could be next on the chopping block. Reports suggest the likes of running back Chuba Hubbard and stud cornerback Jaycee Horn won't be going anywhere. That doesn't the Panthers aren't done disposing of assets if the right offers come along.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who could be traded next after Johnson's hasty exit.
Carolina Panthers players who could be traded next after Diontae Johnson exit
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Miles Sanders is playing much better this season. The veteran running back has slotted into the complementary role behind Chuba Hubbard, making an impact when called upon and also contributing to the passing game for good measure. However, he looks like one of the more expendable all things considered.
Sanders is a prime salary-cap cut candidate next spring. Jonathon Brooks has one more week to be activated before the second-round rookie is forced to miss the entire season. There's not much chance of that considering the uproar that would come with it, so the former Penn State star might be demoted to No. 3 on the running back depth chart if the Texas product is ready to go.
Whether there would be any major interest in Sanders is anyone's guess. The Carolina Panthers wouldn't get anything more than a late-round selection or perhaps even a pick swap while eating some more salary commitments. But anything is better than nothing for someone who won't be part of the team's future.