5 Carolina Panthers who could be traded next after Diontae Johnson exit
By Dean Jones
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
Diontae Johnson's departure removes the Carolina Panthers' most prolific weapon in the passing game. They'll be relying heavily on young guys such as Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker to step up. This bears more significance if those in power also remove Adam Thielen from the equation before the November 5 cut-off point.
Thielen signed for the Panthers in 2023 after being sold dreams of playoff contention and a roster ready to compete by the previous regime. That didn't materialize, so the front office could do right by the wideout and get him a move elsewhere if there is sufficient interest.
The former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State had his practice window opened after a spell on injured reserve with a hamstring complication. It's impeccable timing that could draw attention from wide receiver-needy teams around the NFL who've missed out on some deals to date.
There are some financial factors to consider when examining Thielen's trade value. The veteran would likely relish the chance to finish his prolific career on a contending team, but the Panthers won't want to leave themselves short after removing Johnson from the equation.
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
Jonathan Mingo looks like a draft bust. He came into the Panthers with great fanfare and the supposed potential to be the next athletically imposing Ole Miss wide receiver to achieve success in the pros. It's been an unmitigated disaster with no signs of getting better anytime soon.
Mingo didn't bring in any of his three targets in Week 8, which was immensely disappointing with Diontae Johnson out of the lineup. Undrafted free agent Jalen Coker is way ahead of him currently - a damning indictment of how the coaching staff perceive his development.
The Panthers could decide to cut their losses if there's any interest at all before the trade deadline. Considering how little they got for Johnson, the offers could be even worse or not arrive at all where Mingo is concerned. That's a sorry state of affairs not even two years into his rookie deal.
Perhaps someone will see something in Mingo that the Panthers cannot get out of him. Time will tell on that one, but Carolina should be willing listeners if calls come in for the No. 39 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.