Adam Thielen's imminent Carolina Panthers' return is impeccably timed
By Dean Jones
Injuries have decimated the Carolina Panthers this season. No team gets a clear run of good health throughout the campaign, but head coach Dave Canales was quick to acknowledge his team had been slammed harder than most.
This isn't the most talented squad even with everyone healthy. The sooner Canales gets some established players back into the mix, the better their chances will be. That won't prevent another losing record or a high-end draft pick in 2025. What it does is enhance the team's chances of being more competitive.
It'll be something to monitor closely this week as the Panthers get set to take on the Denver Broncos. Adam Thielen provided an encouraging update on his status, with the wide receiver claiming that he expects his 21-day practice window to open after going to injured reserve with a hamstring issue.
Thielen's presence has been sorely missed. He's still got the best hands of any Panthers' wide receiver. The likes of 2023 second-round pick Jonathan Mingo haven't stepped up in his absence, so the former undrafted free agent will once again get plenty of work once he receives medical clearance.
Adam Thielen's return opens up possibilities for the Carolina Panthers
The Pro Bowler's imminent return is impeccably timed. It gives Andy Dalton - or Bryce Young if he's reinstalled into the lineup - a dependable option and a smooth route runner. It also opens a potential window to explore trade possibilities before the 2024 deadline.
Wide receiver dominoes have already fallen around the league. Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, and DeAndre Hopkins have all secured moves elsewhere. With options diminishing around the league, teams could test the Panthers' resolve with players like Thielen and Diontae Johnson as their campaign plunges into oblivion once again.
Whether Dan Morgan wants to take players out of the equation is anyone's guess. There's a chance the general manager could blow things up if he works from a business-first model. Stockpiling assets - especially with a little over $40 million in salary-cap space next season - to build a sustainable future through the draft is the only way this sinking ship is going to surface.
Thielen might be the most expendable given he's 34 years old with one year remaining on his deal. The Panthers must also find out if Johnson is willing to stay when his contract expires next spring. If not, getting something in return is better than letting him leave for nothing in free agency.
If Morgan stands pat, which would be surprising, then Thielen will be a big part of the plans over Carolina's remaining regular-season engagements. He's a model professional and a respected leader in the locker room. The Panthers don't have many players with his career accomplishments. Leaning on the Minnesota State product through turbulent times wouldn't be the worst idea in the world if a genuine offer doesn't arrive.
It'll be fascinating to see how Morgan approaches the next fortnight. Most fans are expecting departures in some capacity. Who they'll be and what the Panthers receive in terms of compensation is the big question.
Thielen could be an option for a contending team. If he stays, either a good offer didn't come or the Panthers believe they can somehow salvage something from the campaign.