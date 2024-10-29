5 Carolina Panthers who should be benched after Week 8 loss at the Broncos
By Dean Jones
After so much hope throughout the offseason, the Carolina Panthers have just one win in eight games to show for their efforts. Another disappointing loss at the Denver Broncos in Week 8 was the latest example of how far this team is from not only contending but from being a respectable outfit.
Dave Canales is feeling the pressure. The head coach freely admitted this was unlike anything he'd experienced before. He's riding the storm and trying to find answers for constant problems associated with his roster. Regardless of what happens over the second half of the season, it's going to be a long road back for this perennial struggler.
Fans have accepted things will get worse before they get better. Their disenchantment and demoralized outlook have become synonymous with the organization in recent years. The options are limited, but changes must be coming at some stage.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who could be benched after their Week 8 defeat at the Broncos.
Carolina Panthers players who could be benched after Week 8 loss
Charles Harris - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Carolina Panthers don't have any consistent pass rush even when everybody is healthy, so Charles Harris will be in the starting lineup almost by default. He's got two sacks on the season, but performances overall have been largely underwhelming.
Harris was held without a single notable statistic in Week 8 at the Denver Broncos despite playing 68 percent of defensive snaps. He lacked the explosiveness or anticipation to make his presence felt. The problem Carolina has is that there is nobody to replace him.
D.J. Johnson got injured and Amare Barno remains on the shelf. Aside from that, it's renowned names such as Cam Gill, Thomas Incoom, and Jacoby Windmon at the Panthers' disposal.
This dictates Harris will be getting the prominent share of reps opposite Jadeveon Clowney this weekend against the New Orleans Saints. Whether he's deserving or not is moot, the Panthers have nobody else capable.