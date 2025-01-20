5 difficult offseason decisions Carolina Panthers need to make in 2025

Dan Morgan steadied the ship during his first year as Carolina Panthers general manager. It wasn't easy, but his long-term vision for the franchise and newfound professionalism got this once-downtrodden organization on the right track.

But the hard work is just getting started.

The Panthers are nowhere near the finished product. They ended the campaign well, but head coach Dave Canales only had five wins for his efforts. Carolina must make the right choices throughout the offseason to ensure further progress arrives next time around.

Morgan earned the trust of team owner David Tepper, which provided the Panthers with an eerie sense of calm fans aren't used to. The project will get the necessary time to flourish. However, taking a step back is not an option.

Morgan faces big decisions in the coming months. Some will be relatively straightforward. Others will be tougher and could go either way right now.

With this in mind, here are five difficult offseason decisions the Panthers need to make in 2025. We'll begin with the interesting dynamic on special teams.

Difficult offseason decisions for the Carolina Panthers in 2025

Special teams dynamic

This is an overlooked dilemma for the Carolina Panthers. The special teams unit has several key figures out of contract. Not everyone will come along for the ride in Year 2 under Dan Morgan's guidance.

Long-snapper J.J. Jansen should have another deal waiting for him if the team's longest-serving player wants to continue his playing career. The same goes for kick returner Raheem Blackshear, who carved out an impressive niche for himself, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro consideration along the way.

Veteran punter Johnny Hekker is playing well enough for a new contract, but there's just no telling for sure. A situation could also emerge where the four-time All-Pro gets interest from a contending team that will be considered at this late stage of his NFL journey.

Eddy Pineiro's future is hanging in the balance. The kicker was inconsistent and failed to come through in some critical situations for the Panthers in 2024. Fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with the former Florida star, so expect Morgan and his staff to examine potential alternatives when the recruitment period commences.

Standing pat with their current options cannot be completely dismissed. However, that should not stop Morgan from upgrading the special teams unit if the right opportunities come along.

It'll be interesting to see which players stay and who take their chances elsewhere.