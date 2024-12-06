Relentless perseverance surges Panthers' unsung hero into Pro Bowl contention
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers won't have many players in the Pro Bowl again this year. Despite their recent improvements under head coach Dave Canales, this is still a 3-9 football team with another losing season already confirmed. That doesn't exactly scream individual accolades at the campaign's conclusion.
One player is starting to emerge as Carolina's leading candidate for Pro Bowl contention. He's an unsung hero who's done his business effectively without much fuss attached in 2024. This has been an overlooked positive amid the doom and gloom.
Raheem Blackshear didn't harbor much hope of earning carries in the backfield this season. The Panthers had Chuba Hubbard as the No. 1 option with underperforming veteran Miles Sanders behind him. They also spent a second-round selection on Jonathon Brooks to push him further down the pecking order once the Texas product returned from an ACL tear.
Instead of wallowing or accepting his fate, Blackshear found another way to contribute. He started to carve out his niche as a kick returner, winning the job over the summer and flashing exceptional production. Something that's helped cope with the NFL's kickoff change enormously.
Carolina Panthers kick returner Rahaam Blackshear lauded for work ethic
This isn't going unnoticed by fans if the Pro Bowl voting is any indication. Blackshear finds himself with a fighting chance of securing the distinction. A strong end to the campaign could tip the scales in his favor.
The Pro Bowl has lost some credibility in recent years and the fan voting often springs controversy. But listening to special teams coordinator Tracy Smith speak about Blackshear's resurgence, it's not hard to figure out how highly he's regarded by coaches and teammates alike.
"Raheem [Blackshear] is an exceptionally hard worker. It's incredibly important to him. He's the last one to leave practice. He's out there every day catching, working on his skills, turning himself into the best player he can be. He wants to be out there. He wants to be on the coverage units. What can I do this week? What can we do? He's kind of always thirsting for more action on the field. He gets frustrated; you see him on any touchback; he wants to make plays. So, his desire to be good matches with his work ethic and he's kind of benefiting from both of those things combined."- Tracy Smith via Panthers.com
Blackshear ranks second league-wide with 679 kick return yards this season — 25.1 yards per return, to be precise. He's also accumulated 144 punt return yards at nine yards per clip. At a time when this specialist area is becoming more prevalent, the Panthers should keep the former undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech around when his contract expires next spring.
It doesn't look likely that Sanders will return in 2025 given the financial savings attached to his early release. Hubbard signed a new deal and Brooks has a bright future. Keeping Blackshear as the No. 3 running back and special teams ace in the return game wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.
Hard work pays off. Blackshear epitomizes that fact and the Panthers should reward him accordingly.