Jaycee Horn and 4 Panthers who should make the Pro Bowl (but probably won't)
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers haven't had much to cheer this season despite a mini-turnaround of late. This means some of their better performers throughout the campaign will get overlooked for Pro Bowl selection when push comes to shove.
Derrick Brown had to break the NFL's single-season tackle record for interior defensive linemen to make the Pro Bowl in 2023, and that was as an alternate. Nobody else received genuine consideration, so it remains to be seen whether the tide turns with the Panthers sitting at 3-8 right now.
There are only a select few worthy. It's been a disastrous season, but head coach Dave Canales' men are starting to show signs of life in recent weeks. Couple this with the Panthers languishing among the NFL's bottom feeders once again, it will take a huge effort in the fan vote to get some of their heroes into the prestigious event.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players - including stud cornerback Jaycee Horn - who should make the Pro Bowl in 2024 (but probably won't).
Carolina Panthers players who should make the Pro Bowl (but probably won't)
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
This was a crossroads campaign for Jaycee Horn. The Carolina Panthers gave their most prolific cornerback a supreme vote of confidence by triggering his fifth-year option before the campaign. However, his situation remained precarious until further notice.
Horn's on-field talent was never in doubt. Staying healthy was the big problem - concerns that the former first-round pick out of South Carolina has alleviated throughout a sensational season so far.
He's quickly emerged into one of the league's best shutdown options at the position. Horn's giving up just 50 percent of targets and is a stout presence against the run for good measure.
Not many opposing quarterbacks test him these days. This could lead Horn to a record-breaking contract when the campaign concludes to keep him in Carolina long-term.
If Horn can secure a Pro Bowl nod, that'll only add more dollars to his demands. Something general manager Dan Morgan would be wise to pay given how integral he's been to the team this season after finally proving capable of staying healthy.