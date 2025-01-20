5 difficult offseason decisions Carolina Panthers need to make in 2025

Shaq Thompson's future

Dan Morgan is running the Carolina Panthers with more purpose and professionalism. He's also removed any sentiment from his decision-making process.

He's interested in one thing and one thing only. Morgan wants to make the Panthers a force to be reckoned with again. The Panthers are starting to win back respect around the league. Taking the next step into NFC South title contention and even postseason consideration is a different challenge entirely.

Expect Morgan's business-first model to continue. What that means for the future of veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson remains to be seen, but it's a tricky conundrum for the Panthers' front-office leader that nobody knows the answer to right now.

Thompson is one of the team's longest-serving players and a respected leader in the locker room. The former first-round selection is currently working his way back from a torn Achilles — the second long-term injury in as many years for the second-level presence. This provides Morgan with a dilemma.

Does he reward Thompson's previous loyalty to the franchise with a one-year, prove-it deal? Or does he take this opportunity to find someone younger via free agency or the draft to fill the void?

Thompson wants to stay and feels like he has a lot of good football left. But much will depend on the money involved and the medical assessments regarding his recovery timeline.

Carolina Panthers' backup QB dilemma

As mentioned previously, the Panthers were thrilled with Bryce Young's resolve to bounce back from adversity over the second half of 2024. Benching was a big call for head coach Dave Canales so early into his tenure. It paid off in the best way imaginable.

Young was confident, poised, and precise. He played with a smile on his face and displayed leadership qualities that his teammates willingly got behind. The Panthers have already confirmed his status as the team's starting signal-caller in 2025. That is the best-case scenario in no uncertain terms.

Canales and his coaches deserve praise for how they handled this situation. Veteran backup Andy Dalton also played a significant role in Young's renaissance.

Dalton was the starter after Young's benching. However, he never wavered in his support of the second-year pro, building on their already close relationship and steering him through some turbulent waters. The results spoke for themselves.

That leaves the Panthers facing a difficult decision regarding Dalton's fate. Retaining him on a contract extension seems feasible considering his close connection to Young and the need to keep continuity around the Alabama product. But he wants to start — something that could result in the Pro Bowler taking his chances elsewhere.

If this scenario comes to fruition, the Panthers must find another veteran backup to support Young entering a critical Year 3 of his professional career.

