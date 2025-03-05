5 emerging candidates for the Carolina Panthers' first-round 2025 NFL Draft pick

With the NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview mirror, attention turns to the next phase for the 2025 draft class. What the Carolina Panthers will do at No. 8 overall has yet to be determined, but this represents a monumental event for general manager Dan Morgan.

Questions remain about much of the 2024 draft class and their futures on the team, especially the team's first two picks — Xavier Legette and Jonathon Brooks. Morgan and the front office must find prospects who will produce early instead of the projects they’ve drafted in recent years, which have failed to pan out overall.

Many expect the Panthers to prioritize defensive players in this draft. Carolina had statistically the worst defense in NFL history, yet they retained defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. They don't believe his 3-4 scheme is the problem, so improving the personnel is crucial.

What the Panthers do in the draft depends heavily on how they fill some holes in free agency. Last year Carolina revamped the offensive line with the blockbuster signings of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Many anticipate the same being done on the other side of the ball this time.

Carolina has been notorious in recent years for not hitting on many of its draft picks. This is one of the many reasons why former general manager Scott Fitterer was relieved of his duties. Morgan was involved in that decision-making process, so there's pressure to hit on his nine selections and allow head coach Dave Canales to succeed.

Without further ado, let’s look at five early candidates for the Panthers in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Early candidates for the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick in 2025

Carolina Panthers could draft Mykel Williams

Edge Rusher | Georgia Bulldogs

The fact that so many analysts projected Mykel Williams to the Carolina Panthers in their post-combine mocks was telling. People talk and the rumor mill swirls in Indianapolis. Sometimes it comes to nothing. On other occasions, there's substance attached.

Williams is a highly athletic edge rusher with moderate college production. Many see him as a project, although that's not the consensus among scouts based on murmurings. His impact on games went way beyond the stat sheet. He's even being touted as an elite-level prospect according to reports.

The edge presence boasts outstanding physical traits and explosive tendencies. He comes from a prestigious program and emerged as a core piece of Georgia's defensive puzzle. Whether it's enough for the Panthers to take him at No. 8 overall is another matter.

Dan Morgan cannot afford to miss on this pick. If there's even the slightest doubt regarding Williams, he should look elsewhere.