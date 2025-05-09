5 first-year Panthers under pressure to stand out at rookie minicamp

Trevor Etienne - Carolina Panthers RB

The Carolina Panthers signed Rico Dowdle and released underperforming veteran Miles Sanders to shake up their running back room this offseason. This represents an upgrade, but Jonathon Brooks' injury status dictated another arrival from a deep group of prospects emerging from the college ranks.

Dan Morgan rightfully resisted the temptation early in the process. There was value available lower down the pecking order, which the Panthers secured by taking Trevor Etienne at No. 114 overall.

Etienne had some slight injury worries in college, but nothing that overly concerned the Panthers. The three-year player at Florida and Georgia boasts some likable traits as a dual-threat force. He's not the most explosive, but his patience and on-field vision should be enough to carve out a successful NFL journey for himself.

Getting off to a strong start is crucial. Dave Canales wants to run the football heavily to take the pressure off quarterback Bryce Young. Chuba Hubbard and Dowdle can shoulder the load, but Etienne represents a nice change-of-pace option capable of providing pass-catching assistance if he transitions seamlessly.

With 2,086 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons, coupled with 62 receptions for 432 receiving yards and another score, there's a good chance Etienne can meet expectations and then some.

Jacolby George - Carolina Panthers WR

As previously mentioned, the Panthers have an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position if their young guns all develop accordingly. For someone like Jacolby George, that makes it difficult to stake a claim.

That doesn't mean he won't. The Panthers gave George more guaranteed money on his deal than he would have received as a sixth-round selection. That speaks volumes regarding their hopes for the player and how eager they were to get him into the building.

George picked up performance levels over his final two years at Miami. He emerged as a solid route runner and a dangerous yards after the catch threat. He's got adequate speed and displays sharpness out of his cuts. Even so, improving his play strength and removing concentration issues regarding drops when the margins get finer is crucial.

The Panthers seem confident that improvements can arrive quickly with professional coaching. George won't be lacking confidence after the financial outlay provided by Carolina. He was a hotly coveted undrafted free agent, but that won't mean much if he cannot catch the eye early.

Making the practice squad should be the floor for George. If everything goes better than anticipated, he might be this summer's version of Jalen Coker when push comes to shove.

