5 free-agent tight ends the Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025

The Carolina Panthers have some tricky problems to solve this offseason. While the team made encouraging strides under Dave Canales down the stretch, this roster has glaring holes that must be filled. One of the most overlooked centers on the tight-end position.

Every contending team has a valuable tight end or two. Whether they're a blocking specialist or a prolific pass-catching weapon, franchises don't get far these days without production from the position group.

The Panthers went some way to addressing this issue by drafting Ja'Tavion Sanders at No. 101 overall last spring. He remains a work in progress, but the flashes before getting hurt suggest he could become a long-term asset with another offseason to develop under the same coaches and the same schematic concepts.

That won't be enough. The Panthers cannot afford to wait around on the off-chance Sanders takes a significant surge forward. Considering the need to make improvements in year three of Bryce Young's rookie deal, Carolina must examine the pool of available veterans set to hit the open market.

With this in mind, here are five free-agent tight ends the Panthers must consider in 2025.

Free agent tight ends the Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025

Carolina Panthers could re-sign Tommy Tremble

This starts at home. What the Carolina Panthers decide to do with Tommy Tremble will shape their need and urgency regarding the tight end position in 2025.

Ian Thomas is also a free agent, but there's no chance he will return this time. Tremble's status is a little trickier to figure out. He's got the athletic attributes to be impactful, but the former third-round selection remains something of an unknown quantity after four seasons.

Injuries haven't helped. Tremble's early development was mismanaged by Matt Rhule's coaching regime and he's still trying to find his feet. Dave Canales complimented his high-level work ethic and emerging leadership before and during the season. Whether that's enough for an extended stay remains to be seen.

There's some merit to extending Tremble and seeing if his tight-end partnership with Ja'Tavion Sanders can flourish. He's flashed immense promise in the passing game and as a blocker. Doing this consistently and forcing his way into a key role is the next challenge.

Much will depend on the money involved. Tremble is projected to get $5.75 million per season on a two-year, $11.51 million deal according to Spotrac. That's probably more than the Panthers would be willing to pay, so having a contingency plan is crucial.