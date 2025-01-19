5 free agents who could reunite with Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales

Dave Canales was a contentious hire to become the Carolina Panthers' next head coach. The progressive offensive mind and renowned quarterback developer took on this poisoned chalice despite one season of play-calling experience. It took time, but he proved the right man for the job.

Picking the Panthers up from rock bottom wasn't easy. Canales adopted a firm, enthusiastic approach that resonated well with the modern-day player. He also demonstrated nerves of steel by benching quarterback Bryce Young after just two games.

Canales was heavily criticized for supposedly giving up on Young. He opted to give the No. 1 pick in 2023 time to reflect, learn, and regain confidence behind the scenes. This was a franchise-altering masterstroke in no uncertain terms.

It was a good start overall for Canales. The Panthers only won five games, but the positivity emanating from the organization was difficult to ignore. Building on this momentum throughout the offseason will take Carolina from an afterthought to a dark horse Wild Card challenger quickly.

Now that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator holds a little more weight in the decision-making process, he could go to bat for some players he's worked with previously. With this in mind, here are five free agents who could reunite with Canales in 2025.

Free agents who could reunite with Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales in 2025

Carolina Panthers could sign Robert Hainsey

The Carolina Panthers' offensive line was much improved this season. However, there are questions around the center position that must be answered effectively.

Austin Corbett suffered his third successive season-ending injury way ahead of time. He's a talented player, but giving the out-of-contract lineman another financial commitment represents a gamble.

Versatile lineman Brady Christensen could take his chances elsewhere in free agency. Cade Mays' improvements warrant an extension, but giving him the starting job uncontested wouldn't be smart.

Dave Canales and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert both worked with Robert Hainsey during their time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After starting over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he was relegated to a backup role behind rookie Graham Barton this time around.

Hainsey performed well when called upon, albeit in a limited capacity, this season. His 81.0 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus ranked fourth among qualifying centers. There's familiarity with the scheme and blocking concepts. There will also be a legitimate chance to start to further sweeten the pot.

It'll be interesting to see how Carolina approaches the center position in the coming weeks. But adding Hainsey wouldn't be the worst idea in the world that's for sure.