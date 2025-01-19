5 free agents who could reunite with Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales

Carolina Panthers could sign D.J. Reed

The Carolina Panthers defense didn't perform well last season. They conceded the most single-season points in NFL history and were an abomination against the run. But amid all the doom and gloom, one positive emerged.

Carolina's cornerback unit was way down the list of problems. Jaycee Horn emerged as one of the league's best and will be paid as such this offseason. Mike Jackson Sr. arrived before Week 1 vis trade and transitioned well enough for a new deal. Rookie slot option Chau Smith-Wade also showed promise despite displaying the obvious growing pains associated with a Day 3 draft pick.

The Panthers cannot settle. If they feel like better options can be found in free agency or the draft, they'd be foolish not to pull the trigger. This brings D.J. Reed under the microscope.

Reed was on the Seattle Seahawks with Dave Canales, so there's familiarity. The fiery cornerback left the NFC West outfit to join the New York Jets, where he's spent the last three years and performed relatively well overall.

With Reed looking for a new challenge, this could be a decent option for the Panthers. He represents an immediate upgrade in the nickel role and his willingness to assist against the run looks like a good scheme fit for Ejiro Evero.

Carolina Panthers could sign Chris Godwin

The Panthers are in the market for a prolific receiving threat this offseason. Bryce Young's proven his worth as a starting quarterback and will get another chance in 2025. Surrounding him with the weapons needed to excel is a big priority for Dan Morgan.

Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette will improve after both flashed promise as rookies. Veteran wideout Adam Thielen shows no signs of slowing down despite his advancing years. Fourth-round tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders also looks like someone who can make a bigger impact in the passing game with additional refinement.

The complementary pieces are already in place. This is a good time for the Panthers to go for one of the marquee options in free agency or the trade market to assist Young next season and beyond.

Chris Godwin is among the top names set to test the market. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver has been a constant thorn in Carolina's side over the years. He's got a previous connection to head coach Dave Canales and should generate significant interest if his injury recovery is going well.

Godwin was en route to more prolific numbers before dislocating his ankle. There was a chance he'd return for the Buccaneers' postseason run, but it never materialized. But if everything checks out on the health front and the money works, this would be an outstanding addition that also weakens a division rival.

