5 grave offseason mistakes Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan must avoid in 2025

Dan Morgan left a good impression during his first year as Carolina Panthers general manager. He'll know better than anyone that the hard work is just getting started.

The Panthers have an opportunity to progress. They've got some solid young pieces to build around, and there is stability for the first time in years. Carolina's roster isn't perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but the improvements displayed over the second half of 2024 represent a potential turning point in the team's trajectory.

Morgan is embarking on a crucial recruitment period. The moves made in the coming months will likely determine how long it'll take the Panthers to get back into contention. Optimism is high, but that counts for nothing if they cannot build on this newfound positivity.

The front-office leader stated that Carolina will be aggressive in pursuit of improvements. Morgan is working with a long-term strategy in mind, but the Panthers have already wasted the first two years of Bryce Young's rookie contract. That should be enough to raise urgency and strike with supreme conviction when opportunities arise.

With this in mind, here are five grave offseason mistakes Morgan must not make in 2025.

Carolina Panthers must avoid sentiment

This one should be pretty simple.

Dan Morgan cannot attach any sentiment to his decision-making process. Taking emotion out of the equation and adopting a business-first mindset to benefit the team is paramount if the Carolina Panthers want to blossom under his leadership.

Morgan did this relatively well in his first year. The former linebacker brought back professionalism and purpose to the front office. His primary thought was on improving the Panthers and nothing else. Some fan favorites departed the ranks, but the general manager did what he believed was right for a sustainable future.

Some difficult decisions await. The Panthers have several free agents who probably think they're deserving of new deals. What Morgan needs to figure out is which ones are capable of taking the next step as Carolina looks to enter the NFC South championship picture.

Those under contract should also be nervously looking over their shoulders. Morgan won't hesitate to cut them loose — or at least he shouldn't.

Even guys like Shaq Thompson — the team's second longest-serving player — come into the equation. He's an inspirational leader coming off serious injuries in two successive seasons. If the money doesn't work or there's doubt regarding his ability to produce, the Panthers need to let go.

The NFL is a cutthroat business. It's been a long time since the Panthers treated it as such.