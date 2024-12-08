5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Eagles in Week 14
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's execution
Bryce Young and Dave Canales are building trust. It wasn't there before his benching and took time to develop when the quarterback got another shot. But it's clear with the game plans being devised that the confidence is building between the two.
There isn't much hesitation or caution from Canales' standpoint these days. He's got a newfound belief that Young can execute his strategies effectively. It wasn't perfect — the Philadelphia Eagles are a formidable defensive outfit, after all — but the play designs and the way Carolina's man under center managed to execute the game plan for the most part left reasons for optimism.
The Carolina Panthers don't have sufficient talent right now to contend. Their task in this one was made more difficult by the knee injury for Jonathon Brooks. The silver lining remains the growing relationship between Canales and Young, who seem to be building bridges after things appeared fractured after the coach decided to bench his quarterback after just two games.
This represents a solid foundation from which to build. Not just for the remaining four games but potentially more long-term as well.
Bryce Young's costly mistake tainted solid first half
This was always going to be a fine margins game for Bryce Young. There was a lot to like about his poise and measured performance in the first half. Unfortunately for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, one costly mistake tainted this considerably.
The Panthers couldn't afford to turn the football over versus such an opportunistic defensive group in Philadelphia. That's exactly what Young did late in the second half when he overthrew veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen and was picked off by standout safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
That took the shine off what was a pretty solid first half from Young all things considered.
- 50 percent completion
- 86 passing yards
- 1 touchdown
- 1 interception
- 1 sack against
- 10 rushing yards
- 63.4 passer rating (ESPN)
Things could have been better, of course. Young missed a couple of throws aside from the interception and his pass-catchers were guilty of some mental errors on occasion. But considering how red-hot the Eagles are right now and the atmosphere of Lincoln Financial Field, it could have been a lot worse that's for sure.
More importantly, the Panthers were in the game. Not many expected that as heavy underdogs among sportsbooks.