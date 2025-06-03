5 Panthers players already flashing superstar energy at 2025 OTAs

Preparations for the 2025 campaign are well underway. The Carolina Panthers also raised competition for places during another frantic recruitment period. That changes the dynamic dramatically and ensures complacency won't become an issue.

Increased urgency to keep or earn starting spots is only going to help Carolina's chances. There are players on the roster bubble with their fortunes hanging in the balance. But the Panthers have shown under Dan Morgan and Dave Canales that strong practice performances will be rewarded accordingly.

Nothing will be given. Previous achievements mean nothing. The Panthers are turning the page and looking to achieve their first winning record under David Tepper's ownership. To accomplish this long-awaited feat, there is no room for passengers.

Organized team activities are ongoing. Carolina's eagerly anticipated mandatory minicamp is next week, and we can now say that training camp will take place next month. The stakes are about to be raised, but some have already made a considerable impact.

With this in mind, here are five Panthers players already flashing superstar potential at OTAs.

Nic Scourton - Carolina Panthers OLB

Nic Scourton is the only Carolina Panthers rookie who hasn't signed his first NFL contract yet. But he's participating in practices and displaying the physical presence that enticed Dan Morgan enough to trade up for his services at No. 51 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Releasing veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney was a supreme vote of confidence in both Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. The Panthers placed a lot of faith in their rookie pass-rushers, so they'll be expecting an immediate return on their investment. Based on the Texas A&M graduate's seamless transition at OTAs, he's got a good chance of achieving this feat.

Scourton is an athletically gifted edge threat. There are some technical refinements needed, but the ceiling is absolutely off the charts if he puts everything together. Learning from the likes of D.J. Wonnum and free-agent signing Patrick Jones II is something else working in the player's favor.

Tempering expectations initially would be wise. Scourton is a work in progress until further notice. He's flawed in some areas and needs to add more pass-rushing moves when the level of competition rises. But for now, expectations are growing about the Panthers potentially having a rare draft steal on their hands.

The Panthers need to generate more pressure in 2025. Those in power believe Scourton's traits can provide a legitimate spark that was sorely lacking during a historically bad campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit last time around. And he's off to a good start.