5 Panthers players already flashing superstar energy at 2025 OTAs

Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB

Some fans are concerned about the lack of cornerback depth on the roster currently. It wasn't a pressing priority for Dan Morgan this offseason, who opted to focus on other defensive areas in his quest to turn things around.

It would be surprising to see the Panthers head into Week 1 with their current cornerback options. If Chau Smith-Wade's early efforts at OTAs are any indication, there could be a lot more to come from the player in Year 2 of his professional career.

Smith-Wade was brought along gradually as a rookie. The former Washington State standout flashed promise from the nickel when reps came his way. The size issues that brought concern during his pre-draft assessments were evident sometimes, but there was far more good than bad regarding his initial foray into the pros.

This experience has served Smith-Wade well. The No. 157 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft looks more accomplished in coverage and is making turnover opportunities count. It's early days, but this represents a positive step in the right direction nonetheless.

Carolina shouldn't settle. But if one more veteran can be secured to go alongside Smith-Wade, Jaycee Horn, and Mike Jackson Sr., it could be a productive foursome for Ejiro Evero to utilize.

Jimmy Horn Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR

All the hype centered on the Panthers selecting Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. That hasn't stopped an unheralded choice further down the pecking order from leaving a mark much sooner than anticipated.

There is a quiet intrigue around sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. He comes highly recommended by his college coaches at Colorado. The Panthers must like what they've seen from the explosive pass-catcher so far, who's been one of the genuine standouts at OTAs, according to those in attendance.

Horn is staking a strong claim for involvement. It's a crowded wide receiver room, so earning targets will be difficult. The rookie is also expected to become one of the team's primary kick returners, which is another positive way to exploit the outstanding athletic attributes at his disposal.

There is a high ceiling attached to Horn's outlook, but some substantial refinement is needed. Concentration issues became a big problem on occasion in college. That cannot continue for much longer as the margins get finer in the pros.

Aside from that, Horn brings a lot to the table. He's also got a fierce inner drive that'll make him a favorite in no time at all. This is a player fans should keep a close eye on over the summer.