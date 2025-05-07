5 Panthers starters who may not survive the 2025 rookie invasion

Dan Morgan was not going to sit on his hands this offseason. The Carolina Panthers made some impressive strides as the 2024 campaign went on, but another significant overhaul was needed to ensure this became something more sustainable.

If that meant upsetting a few established veterans, so be it.

The Panthers set the table during free agency. Morgan spent heavily on improving the defense, which gave him the flexibility to take the best prospects available when the draft rolled around. The general manager played his board effectively, finding a nice blend of immediate-impact players and development pieces to bolster depth.

This raises the stakes heading into preparations for the upcoming campaign. Increasing competition was a primary objective for the Panthers this offseason. It keeps urgency high and makes everyone better, which is something previous regimes didn't accomplish effectively enough on Carolina's descent to irrelevancy.

It'll be fascinating to watch things unfold over the summer. The team's draft picks will have big ambitions coming into the organization. The veterans must keep them at arm's length in pursuit of keeping their starting jobs or roster places.

With this in mind, here are five Panthers starters who may not have that status for much longer if Carolina's draft class has any say in the matter.

Carolina Panthers starters who may not survive the 2025 rookie invasion

Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB/KR

According to ESPN's depth chart, Raheem Blackshear is still listed as the Carolina Panthers' primary kick and punt returner. It would be a big surprise if that were the case when Week 1 rolled around.

Blackshear earned Pro Bowl consideration for his special-teams endeavors last season without quite doing enough to get the nod. The Panthers gave him another one-year deal this offseason, but this comes with no guarantees whatsoever. The former undrafted free agent needs to earn his spot all over again, and that will be more difficult this time around.

The Panthers have others capable of slotting into the return game if they show enough. Looking at the options available, one couldn't dismiss the prospect of sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. getting the nod with a smooth transition.

Horn isn't the biggest or most physically imposing receiver who's ever graced the league. However, the Colorado graduate is elusive with the field vision and aggression needed to become an asset, whether that's on the offensive rotation or as a kick/punt returner.

Blackshear has overcome adversity before. Doing so again to make the squad will take a monumental effort.