5 Panthers starters who may not survive the 2025 rookie invasion

Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE

The Carolina Panthers gave Tommy Tremble a big confidence boost this offseason. A new two-year deal for the tight end left no doubt those in power still believe in the player. However, they were right to hedge their bets with another intriguing prospect from the college ranks.

Dan Morgan turned to Tremble's alma mater once again. Mitchell Evans is a well-rounded player with very few holes in his game. He's not the most dynamic tight end, but he gets the job done more often than not.

The Panthers will give Evans every chance to impose himself immediately. Some analysts believe he's more than capable of carving out an immediate role for himself. It might take a little longer, but his presence should light a fire under Tremble.

Getting a new contract was just the start. Tremble must now repay this faith with improved production rather than just flashing promise. That sufficed on his rookie deal, but it won't be enough with a loftier financial commitment coming his way.

In an ideal world, the trio of Tremble, Evans, and Ja'Tavion Sanders will form a highly productive tight-end group capable of providing long-term assurance. For that to happen, consistency must be enhanced urgently.

Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB

One doesn't have to look far in the media for speculation regarding Jadeveon Clowney's future with the Panthers. Nothing has been set in stone, but the additions of two new edge rushers indicate Dan Morgan is already planning for a future without the former No. 1 pick out of South Carolina.

The Panthers traded up in the second and third rounds for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. With Patrick Jones II also joining the ranks in free agency, Carolina's once-weak pass-rushing options could become an area of strength if everyone meets expectations.

Ejiro Evero won't be able to please everybody. There are only so many reps to go around. It's a nice problem to have, but the Panthers might decide to extract maximum value for Clowney in the trade market if a decent offer arrives.

Clowney wanted to play closer to home at this late stage of his career. Even so, the chance to land on a contending team could be enticing given Carolina isn't expected to be among them in 2025.

This is almost entirely dependent on what the Panthers have planned for Scourton and Umanmielen. If they take on coaching and adjust quickly, a situation could emerge where Clowney becomes surplus to requirements despite his experience and leadership qualities.