5 Panthers with everything to prove after shocking 2025 vote of confidence

The Carolina Panthers' offseason has been one of change. But for the first time in years, questions around the starting quarterback and the head coach weren’t on the minds of fans.

After having the worst defense in NFL history statistically, it was little surprise to see a big investment on that side of the football during free agency and the draft. While it will likely take some time for the new pieces to come together, most analysts expect Ejiro Evero's unit to improve.

Carolina also threw its support behind quarterback Bryce Young, drafting four offensive weapons for the third-year signal caller. These included stud wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 overall pick, finally giving him a true WR1.

After his return from an early-season benching, fans got a glimpse of Young's true qualities. With some continuity this offseason, it’s hoped that the former Alabama star will take that next step and propel the Panthers toward the top of the NFC South.

It's certainly fair to argue that some in the building should count themselves lucky to still be around after what can only be described as subpar performances in the 2024 season. With that being said, let’s take a look at five Panthers with everything to prove in 2025 after a shocking vote of confidence.

Panthers with everything to prove after shocking 2025 vote of confidence

D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB

D.J. Johnson was arguably the worst move made in the Scott Fitterer era. With every poor move made by the former general manager, that is a damming indictment on the 2023 third-round pick.

Heading into his third season, the 26-year-old has done absolutely nothing to show that he has the skills or football acumen to forge a lengthy career in the NFL. The former Oregon man has amassed just 60 tackles and 0.5 sacks. That's not good enough for someone the Panthers traded up to acquire at No. 80 overall.

When the team released Jadeveon Clowney, many fans were rightly asking how the former No. 1 pick was a casualty before Johnson. One look at the salary-cap savings involved softens the blow slightly.

Make no mistake, Johnson finds himself on the roster bubble. The additions of Patrick Jones II in free agency, together with Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen on Day 2 of the draft, signify just how those in power feel about the edge rushing room.

The fact that Johnson is still on the roster is a surprise to many. Maybe his prowess as a run defender will be enough to see him find his way onto the 90-man roster, but Panthers fans would lose any sleep if he were one of the many culls when Carolina gets to training camp.