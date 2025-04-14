5 players the Carolina Panthers could have drafted over Xavier Legette 

The Carolina Panthers' infatuation with Xavier Legette was one of the worst-kept secrets around the league in the buildup to the 2024 NFL Draft. The player even hinted he would be taken by the franchise if available when Dan Morgan went on the clock.

The only surprise on draft night was Morgan traded into the first round to select Legette with the No. 32 overall pick. As a player who only had one season of decent production at the collegiate level, it wasn't a shock to see the former South Carolina standout have an up-and-down rookie season.

Some excellent moments were mixed with crucial drops, including a potential game-winner against the Philadelphia Eagles. Legette ended the campaign with 49 receptions for 497 receiving yards and four touchdowns. It's not the worst return, but more would be expected from a first-round pick.

Dave Canales has thrown support behind Legette this offseason, even comparing him to D.K. Metcalf — a player fans were clamoring for before his trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carolina's fledgling star is not a failure after one season. However, a big step is needed in the player's second year in the pros.

Without further ado, let’s look at five players the Panthers could have drafted had they gone in a different direction.

Players the Carolina Panthers could have drafted over Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers could have drafted Jackson Powers-Johnson

A favorite of many fans in the pre-draft process, Jackson Powers-Johnson was expected by many to be a sure-fire first-round pick. And with no natural center on the Carolina Panthers roster, it would have been a key addition.

Not only did Powers-Johnson make it out of the first round, but the player also made it all the way to pick No. 44. The Oregon prospect was eventually selected by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Powers-Johnson had an immediate impact on the Raiders. He earned All-Rookie team honors, splitting time between both center and left guard spots. While the player had issues with penalties, he allowed only two sacks. This is a testament to his ability as a pass protector.

The center position did not turn out to be an issue. The trio of Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, and Cade Mays all produced solid play. They were all extended this offseason.

Even so, if Carolina had selected Powers-Johnson, they likely would have had their center for potentially the next decade.