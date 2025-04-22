5 players Carolina Panthers could (or should) trade during the 2025 NFL Draft

Dan Morgan is aiming to acquire more assets during the 2025 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers are open for business at No. 8 overall, although most analysts believe that there isn't much intent from other teams to go into the top 10 due to the lack of quarterback talent available in this class.

Morgan will be ready for anything. He's a business-first guy with the team's best interests at heart. The front-office leader is also working with a long-term plan in place to get the Panthers back among the contenders.

Carolina has an abundance of options at its disposal entering the draft. Morgan has nine picks at his disposal. He's also got some glaring needs that must be resolved before confidence in the team's chances increase. Confidence is high among the fanbase, which stems from the improvements made by head coach Dave Canales' squad over the second half of 2024.

It'll be interesting to see how the Panthers approach the draft. Morgan will have plans in place for every eventuality. That might also involve trading some players who don't quite fit into the team's plans.

With this in mind, here are five players the Panthers could (or should) trade during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jaden Crumedy - Carolina Panthers DL

The Carolina Panthers wasted no time in fortifying their defensive front this offseason. Bobby Brown III gives coordinator Ejiro Evero a genuine nose tackle for the first time in three seasons. Tershawn Wharton's explosiveness and career year with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 also make him an intriguing addition to the ranks.

If the Panthers acquire another interior presence via the draft, someone could be the odd man out. That might be Jaden Crumedy, who endured a luckless campaign on the injury front last time around.

Crumedy flashed brief glimpses of promise when tasked with rotational responsibilities, but it was nowhere near enough to guarantee his status. And there is no room for sentiment when it comes to molding a more competitive roster.

This is a deep draft class for defensive linemen, so getting an offer for Crumedy might be difficult. The Mississippi State product could also enhance his skills with a better run of health over his second offseason with the club.

It'll be a testing journey for Crumedy in pursuit of firmly establishing himself. Whether he can do enough remains to be seen.