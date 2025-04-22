5 players Carolina Panthers could (or should) trade during the 2025 NFL Draft

A'Shawn Robinson - Carolina Panthers DL

Fixing the defensive trenches was high on Dan Morgan's list of priorities this offseason. The Carolina Panthers had a soft anchor on their 3-4 front and paid a heavy price. Derrick Brown's season-ending injury after just one game didn't help, but Ejiro Evero's problems ran far deeper.

This was given the correct priority from Morgan's standpoint. Milton Williams was too expensive, but the signings of Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III should help enormously.

That won't stop the Panthers from adding more during the draft if the right opportunities present themselves. In particular, if Michigan's formidable interior lineman, Mason Graham, falls out of the top five and into Carolina's lap.

Dave Canales hinted this was something the Panthers would love, which was a sentiment echoed by what Joe Person from The Athletic heard throughout his investigations. It seems unlikely, but this could place A'Shawn Robinson on the chopping block when push comes to shove.

Robinson flashed as a pass-rusher last season but became a liability against the run. That could change with an improved supporting cast next season, but Morgan would be wise to explore trade offers if they arrive.

There are financial considerations, given Robinson is counting $9.61 million against the salary cap in 2025. Regardless of whether he stays or not, this could be his last season in Carolina unless significant improvements arrive.

Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB

The Panthers need more in their edge-rushing room. That's a consensus among fans and analysts alike, something that won't go unnoticed by general manager Dan Morgan during his planning for the all-important selection event.

D.J. Wonnum's flashes last season upon returning from injury leave hope for the future with a full offseason under his belt. The Panthers also signed Patrick Jones II from the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, who's coming off the best campaign of his pro career and should provide some extra energy that was sorely lacking last time around.

Then, there's Jadeveon Clowney.

The former No. 1 pick out of South Carolina performed well enough in difficult circumstances last season. Clowney isn't getting any younger, so getting the chance to help on a contending team could be an intriguing possibility if a willing trade suitor comes forward.

Carolina doesn't have the luxury of removing proven performers from the equation. But one doesn't have to look far to see the media linking Clowney with a move away from the organization if one or two younger pass-rushers are acquired during the draft.

This seems unlikely, although nothing should be completely dismissed. Clowney signed a two-year deal and wanted to play closer to home. That loyalty matters to Morgan, or at least it should.

