5 potential post-June 1 cut candidates the Panthers should have on speed dial

June 1 is a significant date in league circles. Depending on what unfolds from here on out, the Carolina Panthers may have some openings to strengthen their squad even further ahead of their NFC South title defense.

The fireworks didn't take long to arrive. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, and wide receiver A.J. Brown finally got his long-awaited switch to the New England Patriots. These trades shook the NFL to its foundations, but more moves may be coming in the very near future.

Carolina doesn't have much financial wiggle room, with only $11.31 million in available salary-cap space. However, there are ways to maneuver if there is a player whom those in power believe can help them take the next step. There is a satisfaction with the roster as it stands, but general manager Dan Morgan won't ever settle.

With this in mind, here are five potential post-June 1 cut candidates that the Panthers would be wise to monitor closely.

Potential June 1 cuts the Carolina Panthers should already be looking at

Carolina Panthers should monitor Jordyn Brooks

The Panthers secured one of the top free agents on the market by signing linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency. That will help set a different tone defensively, but there could be a weak link alongside him in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 scheme.

Dan Morgan knows a thing or two about the position. He was a Pro Bowler and a College Football Hall of Fame linebacker before moving into the front office. He may be satisfied with what he has, but the Panthers should keep a close eye on developments elsewhere for potential new options.

The Miami Dolphins are in consolidation mode. Their roster is almost unrecognizable after most established stars were either traded or released. They are building for the future, and the new regime may not be done yet.

Jordyn Brooks is being touted as a potential post-June 1 cut or trade. The Dolphins would save more than $8 million by pulling the trigger on his departure, thereby removing yet another accomplished performer from their ranks. Trading for players hasn't been Morgan's strategy, but if the linebacker is released, that might change the conversation.