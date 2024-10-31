5 wide receivers Carolina Panthers could sign to replace Diontae Johnson in 2025
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are planning for the future. They are 1-7 in the standings and facing the prospect of another high-end draft pick in 2025 if their losing run continues. It wasn't what either head coach Dave Canales or general manager Dan Morgan had in mind, but it's typical of the franchise's trajectory since David Tepper took ownership.
Diontae Johnson is the latest in a long line of productive performers whose time with the Panthers eventually fizzled to nothing. The wide receiver came into the organization via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason. He was seen as the prolific route-runner capable of helping quarterback Bryce Young reach his promise. It didn't take long for this optimism to unravel.
Johnson's frustrations were growing and reported communication issues meant there was no chance of the Toledo product signing a new deal when his current contract expires next spring. The Panthers practically gave him away to the Baltimore Ravens and took on the player's remaining salary to remove him from the equation.
Finding a replacement during the 2025 recruitment period will be key, especially if the likes of Jonathan Mingo, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker cannot step up. Carolina won't be the most attractive free-agent destination and money could be tight, so identifying the correct veterans is crucial regardless of who is under center.
With this in mind, here are five free-agent wide receivers the Panthers could sign to replace Johnson in 2025.
Carolina Panthers could sign Noah Brown
The Carolina Panthers aren't in a position to be splashing $20-30 million per season on one of the top-tier wide receivers scheduled to hit free agency. That removes the possibility of players like Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin, Stefon Diggs, and Amari Cooper, so thinking outside the box is essential.
Diontae Johnson wouldn't have willingly come to Carolina. He tried to make the best of it after being traded, but it was another swing and a miss by the front office. However, the promise of a little extra cash and a prominent role could tip the scales for those a little further down the desirability chart.
Someone like Noah Brown could be an intriguing option. The wideout was released by the Houston Texans during final cuts and signed for the Washington Commanders. He gradually became a trusted target of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and made national headlines this week for his remarkable Hail Mary catch against the Chicago Bears.
There's a chance Brown gets extended in Washington, which is a much more pleasing outcome for the player. If not, the Panthers should seriously consider the possibility of bringing him into the fold.