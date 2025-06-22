5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' 2025 offseason program

Loser No. 1

Matthew Wright - Carolina Panthers PK

The Carolina Panthers have a genuine kicking competition on their hands. Eddy Pineiro wasn't brought back, which was the right call after yet more inconsistencies from the veteran last time out. Matthew Wright was the early frontrunner to fill the void, but that might not be the case anymore.

Wright is a journeyman veteran who has never stuck anywhere for long. The former Central Florida standout's second spell in Carolina could be short-lived if undrafted free agent Ryan Fitzgerald has any say in the matter.

Fitzgerald recovered from a rocky start to make a lasting impression. The Florida State product outperformed Wright over Carolina's mandatory minicamp. While it's too early to call the race, most in the media believe that the rookie has the upper hand right now.

Dave Canales will probably take this competition through training camp and the preseason. But make no mistake, Wright faces a real fight on his hands to win the job.

Winner No. 2

Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers DB

Carolina didn't strengthen its cornerback options with the same urgency that other defensive position groups received during the offseason. Dan Morgan is reportedly still looking for another piece, but there's also confidence that those already around can improve accordingly.

This brings Chau Smith-Wade firmly under the microscope. The 2024 fifth-round pick is being deployed across the secondary, and his knowledge of the schematic concepts has reportedly enhanced considerably. The former Washington State standout is making big plays and looks capable of an expanded role in Year 2 of his professional career.

Smith-Wade's outstanding progress didn't go unnoticed by his teammates, either. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn proclaimed the defensive back as Carolina's most impressive overall player so far. That's high praise from one of the Panthers' franchise cornerstones. Putting this momentum to good use over camp is crucial.

The Panthers will find out more about Smith-Wade's outlook over camp, joint practices, and whatever reps come his way during the preseason. He's a player fans should watch closely.

Winner No. 3

Hunter Renfrow - Carolina Panthers WR

It's not costing the Panthers much to find out if Hunter Renfrow still has something left in the tank. The wide receiver is getting the chance to galvanize his career after illness prevented him from featuring in 2024. Looking at the early returns, it's clear he's eager to make up for some lost time.

Renfrow is starting to find his football legs again. The muscle memory as a route-runner is returning. The Pro Bowler is building back confidence and fitness, which was always the most important objective at this early stage before things get more intense over the summer.

The Panthers' wide receiver room is crowded. Renfrow's margin for error remains razor-thin, especially considering others on the fringes have more use on special teams than the former Clemson standout. But he's given himself a fighting chance of making the squad.

What comes next is more important for Renfrow, but don't be surprised if he makes it.