5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' triumph vs. the Cardinals

Loser No. 1

Jordan Fuller - Carolina Panthers S

Arguably the biggest loser emerged before the contest. Jordan Fuller was a healthy scratch following some indifferent performances of late. This was a disappointing development, but one that the Carolina Panthers felt was necessary in pursuit of victory.

Fuller's move to the Panthers in free agency hasn't gone according to plan. There were high hopes for the defensive back thanks in no small part to his previous connection to Ejiro Evero. Unfortunately for the player, injuries and inconsistency have been difficult to overcome.

What the future holds for Fuller is anyone's guess. The Panthers looked a lot more assured in coverage without him. Couple this with the fact he only signed a one-year deal in free agency, and all signs point to the safety and Carolina going their separate ways when his deal expires.

The Panthers had every right to take Fuller out of the firing line. But the fact he wasn't even trusted with backup duties is a damning indictment of how his production is being perceived by the primary decision-makers.

Winner No. 2

Jacoby Windmon - Carolina Panthers LB

The Panthers were significantly depleted at the linebacking position heading into Week 16. Shaq Thompson is a long-term absentee. Carolina was dealt another blow when Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherelus were both placed on injured reserve.

Disappointment for some means opportunities for others. Carolina's health issues at the defensive second level thrust Jacoby Windmon into the limelight. He stepped up and turned in a surprisingly polished performance.

Windmon endured some rough luck on the injury front in college. He was overlooked during the draft process as a result. A chance like this took time to arrive, but he gave the Panthers plenty to think about with a showing that defied his inexperience.

The former Michigan State standout got around the football consistently. Windmon managed to get into the backfield when opportunities arose and also secured the first sack of his professional journey. To say this was a nice surprise would be an understatement.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero would be wise to continue with Windmon over the final two games. If he continues this encouraging trend, the Panthers should reward him accordingly with a reserve/futures deal.