Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 16 game against Cardinals

It's been another long, disappointing season for the Carolina Panthers. Performances have been nowhere near good enough to stay competitive for the most part. However, the constant stream of key injuries hasn't helped head coach Dave Canales either.

Losing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown after one game and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson after two set an unfortunate tone. Canales and his staff have tried to tread water, but it's been difficult.

The Panthers are dealing with more health issues heading into their home finale against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. Rookie first-round wide receiver Xavier Legette has already been ruled out with a hip issue. Considering the team is playing for nothing other than pride, a situation could emerge where the wideout is shut down for the season with three games remaining.

Ikem Ekwonu landed on the injury report late on Friday with an illness and is questionable for the clash. The same goes for stud right guard Robert Hunt, whose presence would be sorely missed after a sensational campaign.

Undrafted free agent Jalen Coker also carries a questionable designation with the quadriceps complication that's been bothering him for over a month. However, the pass-catcher is expected to suit up according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Another with an uncertain status is A'Shawn Robinson. The veteran defensive lineman is questionable with a knee problem. If he can not go, it's going to severely complicate matters for the NFL's worst defense against the run versus the backfield tandem of quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner.

Jadeveon Clowney is not at 100 percent, which makes matters worse. Canales will try to plow forward as best he can, but it's not hard to see why the Cardinals are favored to triumph.

Let's see who's missing for both teams...

Full list of inactive Carolina Panthers players in Week 16

WR Xavier Legette

S Jordan Fuller

CB Shemar Bartholomew

WR Velus Jones Jr.

CB Akayleb Evans

C Cade Mays

OL Brandon Walton

Via the Panthers website.

Full list of inactive Cardinals players in Week 16

WR Xavier Weaver

LT Paris Johnson Jr.

LB Mack Wilson Sr.

RB Trey Benson

S Jammie Robinson

TE Travis Vokolek

Via Bo Brack from PHNX Cardinals.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis