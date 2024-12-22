Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers odds and prop bets for Week 16 game

The Carolina Panthers conclude their 2024 regular-season home commitments against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. It's a meaningless game for head coach Dave Canales' squad, which should take the pressure off. However, they must generate more momentum over the final three contests heading into an important offseason.

There is far more at stake for the Arizona Cardinals. Jonathan Gannon's men have exceeded expectations in 2024 and find themselves in contention for the postseason. They need to finish well and hope other results go in their favor, making it a fine-margin situation for the NFC West squad.

The Panthers must capitalize on this nervousness. Getting off to an imposing start is crucial. Carolina's woeful run defense also needs to raise performance levels with quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner coming to town.

If the Panthers can do that, they might just have a chance.

Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers game details

Date: Sunday, December 22

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

TV channel: FOX

Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers odds for Week 16

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 4.5-point underdogs at home to the Cardinals in Week 16. This is available at -110 depending on which side of the points spread takes your fancy (bet $110 to win $100).

Anyone brave enough to wager the Panthers' money line can get odds of +188 currently (bet $100 to win $188). The Cardinals are favored to keep pressure on their fellow playoff hopefuls at -225 (bet $225 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook is anticipating an entertaining final game at Bank of America Stadium in 2024 with the over/under set at 47.5 points for the contest.

Over 47.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Under 47.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically are are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

After displaying some encouraging progress lately, Bryce Young picked a bad time for his worst performance since coming back into the starting lineup. His four turnovers against the Dallas Cowboys were a big reason behind Carolina's demise. Canales was pleased with his resolve in the face of adversity, but bouncing back this weekend is crucial.

Young will be aiming to prove worthy of another starting chance in 2025 with a strong end to the campaign. That seems like a realistic scenario as things stand, but the former Alabama star cannot get complacent with things still hanging in the balance.

The Heisman Trophy winner's over/under for passing yards versus the Cardinals stands at 209.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).

Young is projected to complete around 20.5 passes from 31.5 attempts. His over/under for passing touchdowns is 1.5.

Over 1.5 touchdowns: +162 (bet $100 to win $162)

Under 1.5 touchdowns: -215 (bet $215 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props for Week 16

Chuba Hubbard - 70.5

Bryce Young - 15.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for Week 16

Adam Thielen - 61.5

Chuba Hubbard - 16.5

Jalen Coker - 43.5

