How Bryce Young's status improved despite woeful Week 15 performance

It was a difficult afternoon for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. But in one major way, his status within the organization improved.

Young demonstrated some encouraging progress before the Dallas clash. The player seized another chance to start, displaying the poise and precision that fans became accustomed to seeing at Alabama. A growing sense that he'd get another shot in 2025 grew. However, a four-turnover outing indicated how much hard work remains for the signal-caller.

Carolina Panthers seeing improve resolve in the face of adversity from Bryce Young

Dave Canales is in no mood to play mind games with the quarterback position anymore. That hasn't always been the case this season, but the head coach is going to see out Carolina's remaining fixtures with Young under center. He also believes that the player's attitude and resolve in the face of adversity were prime examples of how far he's come.

"I think for Bryce [Young], watching him in-game was what was so impressive. To see him just continue to stay in there, to have his footwork exactly where he needed to be, to throw to No. 1 in progression and really still see the field. I could not go past Monday without letting him know that. I’ve been around football for 15 years and to see where games like that can really pile up on a guy and to watch him handle and to be composed and to talk with his teammates and keep working through the issues—I thought was so impressive and I wanted to make sure he knew that, that that was great and that’s exactly what it looks like to play quarterback." Dave Canales

Giving Young the next three games was the right call. One could argue it's the only call considering the Panthers are 3-11 and going nowhere fast.

The Panthers have to get a genuine evaluation of Young. They've got a good sample size of what he is and what he could be with further improvements. He's got the belief of his teammates and is evolving as a leader. This is a far cry from the downtrodden, confidence-sapped demeanor the player displayed before his merciful benching in Week 3.

This remains an audition for Young, to some extent. The Panthers might look for another veteran reinforcement to push the former No. 1 overall selection this offseason. Going down the draft route seems unlikely, especially with some glaring defensive needs that must be addressed as a matter of urgency. Maintaining continuity is a win-win for everybody.

What comes next is down to Young. He's flashed tremendous promise but nothing more. Proving that his turnover-filled contest against the Cowboys was a blip and nothing more is imperative. Finishing strongly will only increase confidence in his long-term potential.

It took a while for Young to win Canales over. Who knows how things would have played out had Andy Dalton not suffered a thumb injury during an unfortunate car accident? Sometimes fate works in your favor. That was exactly the case for the Heisman Trophy winner in this scenario.

How Young conducts himself away from the gridiron is equally as important down the stretch. Because if the players don't have faith, those making the big decisions won't either.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis