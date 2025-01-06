5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' victory at the Falcons

Winner No. 3

Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB

The Carolina Panthers defense isn't up to the required standard. A major overhaul is needed throughout the offseason. Very few should consider themselves safe from the chopping block after a dismal campaign.

It was a slow start for Jadeveon Clowney, but the veteran edge rusher came to life over the second half of 2024. D.J. Wonnum's return from injury helped take some pressure off. His production surged forward and he set the tone through maximum commitment when all hope seemed lost.

Clowney finished his first season in Carolina on the front foot. He managed to generate consistent pressure and kept rookie first-rounder Michael Penix Jr. contained in the pocket. The former No. 1 overall selection out of South Carolina finished the game with three quarterback hits, four tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack. He even managed a pass breakup as the Panthers triumphed over their division rivals.

There's no doubt Clowney was enjoying himself. He had a determined swagger throughout the game and taunted the dejected Atlanta Falcons fanbase on their way out of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That must have been a satisfying feeling as the Panthers removed their laughingstock tag.

Defensive alterations are expected this offseason. However, the effort and production from Clowney should ensure he gets to see out the final year of his deal.

Winner No. 4

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young is the franchise quarterback that the Carolina Panthers have been looking for since Cam Newton left town. There is no denying that anymore.

Young's renaissance since becoming the starter once again is astonishing. He's grown in confidence and has full belief in his abilities. The Panthers are fully behind their signal-caller at long last, which hasn't always been the case throughout his fledgling professional career.

The Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama saved the best for last. Young was at his brilliant best at the Falcons to will his team to victory. His swagger, poise, and pocket presence caused constant complications for Atlanta's defense. The surge in confidence is nothing short of extraordinary.

Young completed 73.53 percent of his passes for 251 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He gained 24 rushing yards and two scores on the ground from five carries. This resulted in a phenomenal 94.3 QBR and a 123.5 passer rating as a result of his exceptional efforts.

Head coach Dave Canales confirmed what most already thought following the clash. The Panthers have their quarterback. What's important from Carolina's perspective is building around the signal-caller heading into a pivotal Year 3 of his NFL journey.