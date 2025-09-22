5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' shutout triumph over the Falcons

Winner No. 2

Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers PK

After a long battle over the summer, the Carolina Panthers went with undrafted rookie Ryan Fitzgerald over Matthew Wright to be their starting kicker in 2025. And based on the early returns, they made the right call.

It was a rollercoaster offseason for Fitzgerald. He managed to shake off some early errors to make his presence felt. Overcoming adversity told the Panthers all they needed to know about the player's resolve.

Fitzgerald is thriving in a competitive setting. The former Florida State prospect was flawless against the Atlanta Falcons, making all three of his field goals comfortably. This included a 57-yard effort, which wowed fans who have been more used to seeing wayward attempts from this distance.

Dave Canales lauded Fitzgerald after the game, who also made all three of his extra point attempts. There is a long way to go, but the Panthers may have found a long-term answer.

Loser No. 1

Trevor Etienne - Carolina Panthers RB

There were very few lowlights from a comprehensive victory for the Carolina Panthers. Dave Canales demanded a response from his players, and they answered the call. It wasn't entirely perfect, but this was better than anything fans have been forced to witness over the 2025 campaign so far.

Amid all the hope and positivity, there was one concerning element. Trevor Etienne threatened to suck the life out of Carolina's early momentum when he fumbled a punt return that was recovered by the Falcons. He never got the chance to redeem himself, which is a testament to how well the Panthers dominated proceedings.

This is a slight concern, especially considering the near mishaps Etienne has endured since assuming kick return duties. There have been several flashes of promise thrown in, but the rookie needs to shake this off and become a more dependable presence when his number is called.

Winner No. 3

Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB

Despite the Panthers suffering two defeats to begin the campaign, there was a lot to like about the way their cornerback unit was performing. Once other areas stepped up accordingly, fans were confident that things would begin trending up.

That finally came to the fore in Week 3. The Panthers' defense overwhelmed Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He was a mistake waiting to happen throughout, and Atlanta never came close to reaching the end zone.

Chau Smith-Wade was one of the primary beneficiaries of Penix's wayward decision-making. The second-year corner jumped a route and was rewarded with a pick-six that shook Bank of America Stadium to its foundations, putting the result beyond all doubt.

Took it CHAU the way to the house



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/te3OJISzta — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 21, 2025

This was the exclamation point on an impressive display from Smith-Wade. He looked confident in coverage and wrapped up tacklers instantly on the rare occasions where receivers did get the upper hand. More is needed moving forward, but this was arguably his best performance in a Panthers uniform to date.