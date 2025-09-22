5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' shutout triumph over the Falcons

Winner No. 4

Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB

Jaycee Horn got a massive contract extension from the Carolina Panthers this offseason. That raised a few eyebrows, considering he'd only put together one whole campaign of outstanding production. Still, it's becoming apparent that getting ahead of the game was a shrewd business decision by general manager Dan Morgan.

Horn is quickly proving himself as one of the league's best shutdown coverage presences on the boundary. He mirrors wide receivers better than almost anybody. The former South Carolina star plays with physicality and aggression that's hard not to love. And he had his way with anyone the Atlanta Falcons put in front of him in Week 3.

The Falcons tested Horn early and got nothing out of it. They gave up as the game went on, which is a respect saved for very few cornerbacks around the league. If this continues throughout the season, his extension is going to look like a bargain.

Loser No. 2

Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR

Xavier Legette made headlines for all the wrong reasons leading into the game. Criticism came from every possible angle after another lackluster showing in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. He was also dealing with hamstring soreness that left his status for Carolina's home opener in severe doubt.

Legette couldn't prove his fitness to head coach Dave Canales and was inactive for the contest. He was pushing hard to play, but the Panthers weren't going to risk his confidence dipping further, especially as he wasn't at 100 percent.

The South Carolina product wasn't missed. Everything looked much more efficient and well-balanced on offense. It helps that the Panthers' defense was playing so well, but the fact remains.

If there was ever a game that Legette could have benefited from playing in, it's this one. The Panthers held a comfortable lead throughout. That could have led to some experimentation with the 2024 first-round pick, but it wasn't to be.

Winner No. 5

Damien Lewis - Carolina Panthers OL

The Panthers were dealt a blow in Week 2 when Robert Hunt suffered a torn bicep that could rule him out for the entire campaign. This placed most emphasis on others to raise the stakes, and they rose to the challenge en route to a dominant victory at Bank of America Stadium.

While Damien Lewis' contribution doesn't get the same recognition as Hunt, it's no less important. He's an unassuming, no-nonsense character who lets his football do the talking. The former LSU standout put this on full display during a commanding performance versus the Falcons.

Lewis set the tone immediately. The left guard was a crushing force against the run and more than held his own in pass protection. This is exactly what the Panthers needed, as they had to depend on others without Hunt and Austin Corbett.

If the Panthers want to build on their newly acquired momentum, Lewis must keep up his high-performance levels to begin the campaign.

