5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' statement win over the Cowboys

Winner No. 4

Bobby Brown III - Carolina Panthers DL

The Carolina Panthers invested heavily in their defensive front this offseason. Dan Morgan recognized the need to improve the trenches, even with Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown returning from a knee injury. Based on the early returns, this strategy is going to pay off handsomely.

Carolina didn't have Tershawn Wharton available again, which gave Bobby Brown III another chance to log starting reps. To say he made the most of them would be a massive understatement.

Brown was initially projected to be the team's starting nose tackle. Those responsibilities have gone to A'Shawn Robinson, but the former Texas A&M standout has carved out a role for himself as a 3-4 end.

This was Brown's best performance since joining the Panthers. He stood his ground against the run, collapsed the pocket with impressive frequency, and made a couple of exceptional stops in key moments.

Ejiro Evero has strength in depth on his defensive line. Brown plays a significant role in it.

Loser No. 2

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB

It was challenging to identify any players whose stock declined after such an outstanding performance. But there is no doubt that one such example didn't even set foot onto the Bank of America Stadium turf.

Chuba Hubbard was ruled out for the second straight game with a calf issue. Dave Canales doesn't think he'll be out much longer, but this allowed Rico Dowdle to take the reins from the No. 1 running back role once again.

Dowdle seized the moment, as previously discussed. The backfield force gained the most all-purpose yards (rushing and receiving) in franchise history as Hubbard watched on. The Oklahoma State product will still have a role to play when he gets involved, but this might alter after recent events.

The Panthers need to implement a legitimate 1-2 punch with Dowdle and Hubbard. Canales didn't commit to anything one way or another after the game, but the dynamic is going to shift after a phenomenal two-game stretch from the free-agent signing.

Winner No. 5

Dave Canales - Carolina Panthers HC

Dave Canales has taken his fair share of heat this season. Speculation that the head coach could be moving to the hot seat was rife in the media following Carolina's lackluster 1-3 start, but the belief has never wavered in the locker room.

The Panthers sensed they were on the cusp of something special under Canales. They are fully bought into his ethos and are coming together collectively as a strong, developing unit. Their victory over the Cowboys in Week 6 was the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator's most impressive since taking the job.

Carolina has had bigger wins under Canales, but few have mattered more. The Panthers looked well prepared, executed their game plan to perfection, and exploited every Cowboys weakness with ruthless efficiency.

This should cool off the talk of Canales being fired by team owner David Tepper. But in all honesty, that never looked likely.