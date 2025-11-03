5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' stunning upset over the Packers

Winner No. 4

Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT

The Carolina Panthers came into the game with a patchwork offensive line to depend upon. This didn't bode well versus a formidable Green Bay Packers defensive front, but they held up exceptionally well in testing circumstances.

Nobody thrived more than Ikem Ekwonu. The left tackle was tasked with keeping All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons out of the backfield, and he passed the test with flying colors through exceptional technique and brute strength throughout.

This was arguably Ekwonu's most accomplished performance since joining the Panthers as the No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Parsons was credited with zero quarterback pressures for the first time in his career, a testament to his powerhouse performance under the spotlight.

He got a lot of help, but even when Ekwonu was alone against Parsons, he thrived. This only cements his claims for a lucrative contract extension in the not-too-distant future.

Loser No. 2

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB

A shift was coming to the running back dynamic in Week 9. Dave Canales stated that Rico Dowdle would be the lead presence, officially replacing Chuba Hubbard as the top dog. This painful new reality for the established veteran was confirmed in no uncertain terms.

As previously mentioned, Dowdle was sensational. Hubbard was restricted to just five carries for 17 rushing yards. He made a heads-up play after Bryce Young fumbled, but the Oklahoma State product was a non-factor aside from that.

The team is all that matters. Hubbard is professional enough to know that. Even so, it's not going to diminish the growing speculation regarding a trade for the 2021 fourth-round pick before the deadline.

Hubbard signed a new four-year deal last season, so teams will be reluctant to take on that money. And even though things are not clicking at the moment, he's got enough proven production to be an asset.

Winner No. 5

Dave Canales - Carolina Panthers HC

Nobody thought the Panthers would keep this one close. But not for the first time this season, this squad showed its resolve and unity under head coach Dave Canales' leadership.

Canales hasn't changed much. He's enthusiastic and purposeful. He believed that his methods would bear fruit, even when the Panthers faced significant challenges. And more importantly, the belief in his capabilities never wavered in the locker room.

Some questioned how Canales handled the latter part of the game. At the same time, he had complete faith in kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, and the strategy of playing a certain way in the fourth quarter was an overlooked but impactful element that deserves recognition. The coach knew his team could keep it close, and he wanted to give them the best possible chance of coming through in blustery conditions.

This provided more vindication that Canales' plan is working, and there is no telling what the Panthers might be capable of from here.