5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' stunning upset over the Rams

Winner No. 4

Lathan Ransom - Carolina Panthers S

With the Carolina Panthers missing veteran safety Tre'von Moehrig due to suspension, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero filled the void with rookie fourth-rounder Lathan Ransom. This was the first regular-season start of his professional career, and he seized it with both hands.

Ransom was everywhere. He assisted considerably closer to the line of scrimmage, especially against the run. His coverage support on the backend was decent, and the Panthers also brought him on a well-timed delayed blitz that resulted in a sack.

If this was a sign of things to come for Ransom throughout his NFL journey, general manager Dan Morgan has struck gold. It was a tone-setting effort that his teammates fed off. The former Ohio State prospect accumulated 11 tackles to lead the team. More importantly, his efforts ensured that Moehrig's absence wasn't as noticeable as fans initially feared.

Even though Ransom will probably move back into a rotational role after the bye week, he's pushing hard for more playing time.

Loser No. 2

Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE

Ja'Tavion Sanders' breakout campaign hasn't gone according to plan. The second-year tight end is struggling to make the desired impact, and he was once again a non-factor in the passing game against the Rams.

Sanders wasn't targeted during the clash. This is the clearest sign yet that confidence in his ability to produce is waning. He's not a lost cause, especially considering the Texas product hasn't turned 23 yet, but there is a significant amount of hard work ahead to get things back on track.

The Panthers will remain patient with Sanders. But with Mitchell Evans flashing promise and Tommy Tremble emerging as an exceptional in-line blocker, the No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft's situation is looking increasingly precarious.

Hopefully, this will be nothing more than a mini-slump. If not, then the Panthers are going to make adding another capable tight end among their top priorities during the offseason.

Winner No. 5

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young came into this game on the back of another horror show performance on prime time. But, as has been the case throughout the quarterback's rollercoaster career to date, he showed the resolve to bounce back emphatically.

Young protected the football. He made some key throws in big moments and controlled the tempo of the game, backed by an outstanding rushing attack. And when the time came to lead his team to victory in the clutch, the signal-caller delivered the goods.

This is the recipe for success. The Panthers know they have a legitimate closer in Young. He's highly effective in a well-balanced offensive attack. When things are more measured, the former Alabama star comes to life, and the on-field progress speaks for itself.

Keeping this up after the bye week is the next challenge. But just one week after media figures were writing him off, Young shut them up in the best way imaginable.