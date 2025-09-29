6 losers (and 1 winner) from Panthers' ugly loss against the Patriots

Loser No. 5

Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers DC

The Carolina Panthers garnered significant praise for their defensive improvements in Week 3. Ejiro Evero's unit quickly reverted to type with an abysmal showing against the New England Patriots.

This was much more like the Panthers' defense fans were forced to sit through last season. There was no consistent pressure on quarterback Drake Maye. The run defense gave up more than 100 yards and three touchdowns. There were several frustrating missed tackles in key moments to compound their misery.

It wasn't very reassuring, especially considering the momentum that had been generated in the six quarters of football before this one. Evero got a rude awakening about how much hard work is ahead. He was outcoached and outsmarted, and the offense was unable to take any heat off.

Derrick Brown warned of complacency after Carolina's win over the Atlanta Falcons. It seems as if a few players got a little ahead of themselves, and Evero didn't have his men ready to play.

Winner No. 1

Carolina Panthers tight ends

The positives were extremely hard to find. This was a woeful afternoon at the office, and the Panthers took a significant step back from their shutout triumph over the Atlanta Falcons.

There was one shining light amid the doom and gloom. It wasn't perfect, but the tight end trio of Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, and James Mitchell can look back on their efforts with pride. That cannot be said of almost everyone else.

Collectively, the Panthers' tight ends brought in 10 receptions from 14 targets for 82 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Bryce Young used them as a safety valve when pressure arrived way too frequently. This was a positive with No. 1 option Ja'Tavion Sanders currently on the shelf.

Although it had no impact on the eventual result, it should provide some solace to the Panthers. Evans and Mitchell, in particular, should gain a lot of confidence after stepping up with more responsibilities on their shoulders.

Loser No. 6

Dave Canales - Carolina Panthers HC

Dave Canales is feeling the strain. The head coach has been outsmarted in three of Carolina's four games to start the campaign. He took accountability following his team's latest capitulation, but the excuses are starting to wear thin among the fan base.

Canales struggles once the scripted plays run out. The Panthers appeared to be a completely different operation after an impressive opening drive. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator either calls it conservatively, or he has absolutely no faith in quarterback Bryce Young and the weapons at his disposal.

The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle. And that's a problem.

He can talk about progress and building a culture. However, this is a results business, and the Panthers are 1-3. Pressure is building, which will reach unprecedented heights if Carolina cannot knock off the lowly Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5.

