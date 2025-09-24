Derrick Brown fires strong message to Panthers teammates after shutout flex

After two frustrating losses to open the season, the Carolina Panthers unleashed a dominant performance against the Atlanta Falcons. But for Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown, it meant almost nothing in the grand scheme of things.

He's not satisfied. Brown wants more, and he made no secret of that during a blunt message that his teammates should hear clearly.

Brown finished with two tackles, bringing his season total to seven with one tackle for loss through three games. However, his impact was far greater than the box score would indicate. His push in the trenches disrupted Atlanta’s protection throughout, freeing up teammates to fly around and create turnovers.

Derrick Brown turned the page quickly, and his Carolina Panthers teammates should follow suit

It’s a sight Panthers fans feared they might not see again so soon. Brown’s 2024 season ended in Week 1 when he tore his meniscus, causing him to miss the entire season. But after some grueling rehabilitation, he was ready to hit the ground running this time around.

That kind of suffocating performance is precisely what Carolina envisioned when they made Brown the centerpiece of their defensive front by signing him to a four-year, $96 million contract extension. The 2020 first-round pick has been a steady anchor since arriving in Charlotte, but this served as a reminder of how much he raises the ceiling of the entire unit.

Brown himself wasn’t surprised about the game. In his eyes, this was the defense he saw throughout training camp. The former Auburn standout also urged his teammates to use this as a platform to build. He doesn't want it to be Carolina's crowning achievement, but rather a springboard for brighter fortunes as the campaign goes on.

"It feels good. But like I said, it's fool's gold, right? You can't win one game and go to the playoffs. For us to get in here and be able to get the win we did, it's a testament to how hard everybody worked this week. Now, we've got to go and do it all over again. Or else they'll be talking bad about you again next week." Derrick Brown via Carolina Blitz

Panthers’ Derrick Brown after 30-win over Falcons:



“It’s fools gold, because you can’t win one game and go to the playoffs….



Now we gotta do all over again or they’ll be talking bad about you next week.” pic.twitter.com/erBBRxVVq0 — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) September 21, 2025

For the first time in years, Panthers fans left the stadium buzzing. With Brown anchoring the defense and Bryce Young and Dave Canales finally finding answers on offense, Carolina looked like a team capable of turning its season around.

And if Brown has any say in the matter, complacency will not become an issue.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis